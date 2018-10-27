

Grange v Western Wildcats



Several teams have had a place in the sun at the top of both the men`s and women`s National League 1 tables already this season, but so far they have all been unable to hold onto the top spot.





After last Sunday`s catch-up games respective champions Grange and Edinburgh University have emerged from the pack to occupy pole position – the question is, will their tenure be any more permanent?



Grange have a two point lead over Grove Menzieshill, the side they beat 7-3 last Sunday, but the Taysiders do have a game in hand.



It would be a huge result if the Edinburgh side went up to the north-east to face a Gordonians side that have yet to get off the mark and come away empty handed. The sides have already met in the opening game of the season and the champions triumphed 6-1 at Fettes courtesy of a Frank Ryan hat-trick and a double from Aussie Dylan Bean.



Grove Menzieshill will entertain a Western Wildcats side that is more than capable of putting a further dent in their title aspirations.



Last Sunday`s second half struggle against Grange, where Grove Menzieshill conceded six goals without reply, will certainly have given the coaching staff something to think about in midweek training – although perhaps a source of encouragement to the Wildcats` youthful strike force.



Further the Wildcats won the equivalent fixture last season 3-2, the scorers that day were Rob Harwood, Owen Jenkins-Garcia and Andrew McConnell.



And Wildcat`s coach Harry Dunlop will also be anxious to get back to winning ways after losing at home to Edinburgh University, a result that propelled them out of the top four.



Meanwhile – Clydesdale, who have moved down from pole position to fourth, have their third meeting of the season with Hillhead – the first league meeting ended in a 1-1 draw and that was followed by Clydesdale`s 3-2 win in the Scottish Cup.



The `Dale failed to find the net at all against Grove Menzieshill last weekend, perhaps missing their chief striker Struan Walker.



Mark Ralph`s charges followed up a promising start to the campaign with a rather lean spell, only one point from the last three outings, leaving Hillhead now in sixth spot in the table.



After a positive result against Wildcats last weekend, courtesy of a strong second half comeback, Edinburgh University will hope to cement their place in the top four with a home win against second bottom Kelburne. However, coach Graham Moodie will be wary of a Paisley side used to success but struggling a bit in their rebuilding mode, but who recorded their first victory last weekend against Hillhead.



Watsonians against Uddingston is the final fixture on the men’s card, both sides are in the lower reaches of the league, and it has a sense of unpredictability about it, although the latter`s free-scoring Aussie Brad Hughes may have a major say in the outcome.





GHK v Clydesdale Western – photo by Duncan Gray



After taking the three points from Wildcats at Auchenhowie last weekend Edinburgh University have moved into a powerful position at the top of the women`s National League 1, they have a two point lead and still with a game in hand.



The students are at home to GHK – and will be looking to ensure they don’t lose any ground this weekend.



Wildcats lost their unbeaten record to the champions and failed to find the net, on Saturday they travel to Tayside to take on Grove Menzieshill – another difficult venture.



Grove Menzieshill have had a challenging season so far by their own lofty standards, but what is consistent is the lethal finishing of Lucy Smith, she has scored nine goals in seven outings.



This could be a close affair, last season the equivalent contest finished in a goalless draw. But there is an incentive for both sides to go for the win, three points could well push the Taysiders into the top four while only a victory could guarantee Wildcats` retention of second spot.



The Auchenhowie outfit are on the same points total as Dundee Wanderers who are at home to Grange.



After their strong 3-1 win over Grove Menzieshill last weekend Clydesdale Western should keep up the pressure at the top with a home win over Hillhead, they are now only a single point behind Wanderers and Wildcats and with a game in hand.



Sixth placed Watsonians have scored a goal a game in their last three matches, coach Keith Smith will be anxious to add more at home to Glasgow University. However, the newcomers to the top flight will not be an easy three points, the Glasgow students recorded their second win of the season with a 3-2 score over Grange.



Scottish Hockey Union media release