KUALA LUMPUR: Women's Razak Cup champions Selangor got off to a good start when they beat Kuala Lumpur 1-0 in Group A today.





The winner was delivered by Nor Hidayah Ahmad off a field attempt in the 11th minute.



Selangor, who won their first title last year, will next play Police on Saturday.



RESULTS: Men's Division Two: Selangor 2 Armed Forces 2, Pahang 6 Singapore 0, Kelantan 2 Police 6.



Women's Group A: Malacca 2 Singapore 0, Selangor 1 Kuala Lumpur 0.



Group B: Pahang 2 Terengganu 0, Armed Forces 2 Penang 2.



Tomorrow:



Men's Division One: Perak v Terengganu (6pm, Pitch I), Malacca v Kuala Lumpur (8pm, Pitch I), Penang v Johor (8pm, Pitch II).



Division Two: Police v Singapore (4pm, Pitch I), Kelantan v Armed Forces (4pm, Pitch II), Selangor v Pahang (6pm, Pitch II).



Women's Group A: Selangor v Police (7.30am, Pitch II), Kuala Lumpur v Singapore (7.30am, Pitch I).



