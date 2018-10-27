KUALA LUMPUR: Asian Games gold medallists Japan will be among the six teams competing in the 27th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh from March 24-April 1.





The other teams are India, Ireland, South Korea, Canada and Malaysia.



Perak Hockey Association secretary M. Selvakumaran said that six teams have confirmed their participation.



“The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup will be good preparation for Malaysia for the men’s FIH Series Finals hockey tournament,” said Selvakumaran, who is also the organising secretary of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.



Eight teams will feature in the FIH World Series, to be held at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil from April 26-May 4.



World No. 12 Malaysia are the second-highest ranked team among the other seven competing in the tournament, which is the qualifying meet for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



Canada, ranked 11th in the world, is the top seed, followed by world No. 17 China, Austria (No. 18), Wales (No. 24), Brazil (No. 26), Italy (No. 37) and Vanuatu (No. 64).



The teams will be divided into two groups.



The Star of Malaysia