The Netherlands announce squad for World Cup
The Dutch men's national team who will compete at the upcoming Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 was announced earlier today.
Head coach Max Caldas said: “We are professional athletes and will play the World Cup to win the title. But we do realize that we’re not the only team with that ambition. It’s a tough competition, all teams are very strong. Therefore, at the World Cup we want to perform better than we have ever done before, in skills, tactics as well as physically and in mental strength. If we can do that, we will be able to compete for the title. I’m convinced about that.”
"We will play the World Cup to win the title"
Max Caldas, Netherlands Head Coach
The Netherlands, runners-up of the last edition of the Hockey World Cup played at home, sit in Pool D with Germany, Malaysia and Pakistan.
The Netherlands men's team for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018:
Seve van Ass
Sander Baart
Billy Bakker
Lars Balk
Pirmin Blaak
Thierry Brinkman
Thijs van Dam
Jonas de Geus
Jeroen Hertzberger
Robbert Kemperman
Mirco Pruyser
Glenn Schuurman
Sam van der Ven
Valentin Verga
Bob de Voogd
Mink van der Weerden
Sander de Wijn
Floris Wortelboer
Reserve players: Jorrit Croon, Joep de Mol
#HWC2018
FIH site