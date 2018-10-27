



The Dutch men's national team who will compete at the upcoming Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 was announced earlier today.





Head coach Max Caldas said: “We are professional athletes and will play the World Cup to win the title. But we do realize that we’re not the only team with that ambition. It’s a tough competition, all teams are very strong. Therefore, at the World Cup we want to perform better than we have ever done before, in skills, tactics as well as physically and in mental strength. If we can do that, we will be able to compete for the title. I’m convinced about that.”



"We will play the World Cup to win the title"

Max Caldas, Netherlands Head Coach



The Netherlands, runners-up of the last edition of the Hockey World Cup played at home, sit in Pool D with Germany, Malaysia and Pakistan.



The Netherlands men's team for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018:



Seve van Ass

Sander Baart

Billy Bakker

Lars Balk

Pirmin Blaak

Thierry Brinkman

Thijs van Dam

Jonas de Geus

Jeroen Hertzberger

Robbert Kemperman

Mirco Pruyser

Glenn Schuurman

Sam van der Ven

Valentin Verga

Bob de Voogd

Mink van der Weerden

Sander de Wijn

Floris Wortelboer



Reserve players: Jorrit Croon, Joep de Mol



#HWC2018



FIH site