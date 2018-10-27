By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will play Pakistan in the semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat, Oman, tomorrow (Saturday).





The national players ended third in the standings at the end of pool matches, after they lost to Pakistan 1-0 yesterday (Thursday).



It was Malaysia's only defeat in the tournament as in other matches, they started with a 3-0 win over Japan, followed by 3-1 win over Oman, a 4-2 win over South Korea, and a 0-0 draw against India before the loss to Pakistan.



India top the pool unbeaten, and will play Japan in the other semi-final.



Malaysia’s coach, Roelant Oltmans is convinced that his charges will be able to pull their socks up and perform better by scoring in tomorrow’s semi-final.



"Sport is very simple, you can’t win matches if you don’t score. We didn’t in the last two matches. One time without conceding (0-0 with India), and the other time we just didn’t put enough effort in our counter control.



"I believe we’ll see a match on a different pace (in the semi-final against Pakistan again), and I’m convinced we’ll score goals in the upcoming match.



"If you play a semi-final, you will always give something extra. You can’t focus on the outcome, but you can take the right approach to execute the game plan," said Malaysia coach Roelant Oltmans.



Pakistan manager Hasan Sardar on the other hand said: “It was important for my men to taste victory against opponents whom we will face again in the semi-final.”



The only difference in the pool encounter was Muhammad Irfan 54th minute goal, as otherwise Malaysia had a good outing.



New Straits Times