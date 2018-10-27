By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)





Mandeep Singh (no 11) won the match for India against Japan in 2017 Azlan Shah Cup by netting hat trick in 4-3 wins. Photo (courtesy Hockey India)



Reigning Asian Champions Trophy champions India and Jakarta Asian Games hockey champions Japan will clash in the semifinal in Muscat today. Match will be live on Star sports 2 from 10:40 pm IST.





India have won all 10(7 in Asian Games and 3 in Asia Cup) semifinals against Japan. Big wins in the last few years’ shows Indian domination prevailed over Japan. As Indian beat Samurai 10-2 in Qantan (Malaysia) Asian Champions Trophy (2016), In the Jakarta Asian Games (August 2018) India dubbed Japanese 8-0 and on last Sunday India won 9-0.



In the Azlan Shah Cup of 2017, by virtue of Mandeep Singh hat-trick India came victorious by 4-3 against Japan. Mandeep Singh (5 goals) and Harmanpreet Singh (6 goals) are strong contender of golden stick in Muscat.



Japan won only 4 matches against India in history, 3 matches in test series played during 1965 and 1966. In a turf hockey and in any event, Japan defeated India once only by 2-1 in the Asian Champions Trophy 2013 played at Kakamigahara (Japan), where India had fielded their junior team.



This is the 5th edition of the Asian Champions Trophy; So far

India has won Gold Medals twice (2011 and 2016) and silver (2012) once. In Muscat India is on way for third gold medal triumph.



India- Japan (men) in international hockey: at a glance

Particulars MP W D L GF GA Total 81 73 4 4 310 63 In Asian Champions Trophy 5 3 1 1 24 6 In Semifinals 10 10 0 0 40 5

