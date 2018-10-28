By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Prolific forward Muhd Akhimullah Anuar Esook (pic) is looking forward for better achievement in hockey competitions next year.





The 18-year-old player from Terengganu played a pivotal role in helping Malaysia win their first ever gold in the Youth Olympics Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, two weeks ago.



Malaysia defeated India 4-2 in the final and Akhimullah was the top scorer in Buenos Aires with 22 goals.



He now wants to help Malaysia qualify for 2020 Junior World Cup.



To qualify for the Junior World Cup, Malaysia must finish in the top three in next year’s Asian Junior Championships.



Akhimullah, who is pursuing a pre-university course at Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) in Bandar Penawar, said this year has been an excellent one for him.



“I helped SSTMI bag the double – league and overall in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) in May by winning the top scorer award (17 goals).



“And it feels really good to help Malaysia finish in the top two in the Asian Youth Olympics Games in Bangkok in May by netting 17 goals,” said Akhimullah.



“I now want to help Malaysia win more honours in competitions next year. The most important tournament is the Asian Junior Championships.



“We have a good set of players, who can give a good fight to other teams in Asia to book our place in the 2020 Junior World Cup,” said Akhimullah, who now wants to help Terengganu to do well in the Razak Cup.



Terengganu, who lost to Perak 3-2 in the final, drew 1-1 with the silver state 1-1 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



Muhd Haziq Samsul gave Perak the lead in the 27th minute off a field goal before the East Coast team equalised through Muhd Najmi Farizal Jazlan from a penalty corner in the 37th minute.



