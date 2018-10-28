By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champions Perak were held to a 1-1 draw by a spirited Terengganu in a Razak Cup Division One match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday.





Perak scored first off a field attempt from Haziq Samsul in the 27th minute before Terengganu equalised through Najmi Farizal Jazlan in the 37th minute.



Both goalkeepers also played pivotal roles for their respective teams.



Perak goalkeeper Roslan Jamaluddin, a former national player, made several brilliant saves, and at the other end, former Junior World Cup custodian Hazrul Faiz Sobri saved more than five point-blank shots.



National player Fitri Saari who opted out of the Asian Champions Trophy to attend his convocation at Universiti Malaya did a brilliant job to motivate his Terengganu teammates until the final whistle.



Fitri, however, said he was disappointed with the draw.



"Disappointing... a really disappointing draw. We had a few clean shots at goal but our forwards could not convert them.



"We can't afford to drop anymore points. We need to minimise mistakes and be sharper in our remaining matches,” said Fitri.



Results



Men’s Division One: Perak 1 Terengganu 1,



Division Two: Police 4 Singapore 2, Kelantan 1 Armed Forces 4, Selangor 1 Pahang 5.



Women's Group A: Selangor 3 Police 3, Kuala Lumpur 5 Singapore 1.



FIXTURES: SUNDAY



Men's Division One: Johor v Kuala Lumpur (4pm, Pitch I), Perak v Malacca (4pm, Pitch II), Penang v Terengganu (6pm, Pitch I).



Women's Group A: Kuala Lumpur v Police (9.30am, Pitch II), Malacca v Selangor (9.30am, Pitch I);



Group B: Pahang v Armed Forces (7.30am, Pitch II), Penang v Terengganu (7,30am, Pitch I).



* matches at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil



New Straits Times