Slough secured their first win of the season at the expense of high-flying Holcombe, holding on to an early lead to win 2-1 in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday.





Slough went 2-0 up inside the first 15 minutes thanks to a double from Emma Onien, both from penalty corners.



They held on into the second period, but saw their lead halved when Steph Elliott scored for the visitors on 44 minutes and set up a tense final 25 minutes.



But Slough held on, and jumped up to seventh in the table while Holcombe drop to fourth.



Leaders Surbiton went five points clear with a 3-1 triumph over Beeston.



The game saw all four goals scored inside the first 20 minutes with Jenna Woolven scoring two in quick succession to get the visitors off to a quick start.



Lauren Burrell pulled one back only three minutes later with a field goal for Beeston before Olivia Chilton restored the two-goal cushion for Surbiton.



Buckingham secured a convincing 4-0 win over a struggling Canterbury side to jump into second spot with other results going their way.



First half goals from Eloise Laity and Zoe Shipperley were added to in the second period by Natasha James and Phoebe Richards for the travelling side.



East Grinstead beat Clifton Robinsons with Lucy Holder’s 25th minute goal being the only score of the game.



Elsewhere, bottom of the table Bowdon Hightown took a point from a 2-2 draw with the University of Birmingham. Amelia Andrew gave the visitors an early lead before Rosie Bailey restored parity. Amy Costello put the University of Birmingham back in front, before Aine Curran found the goal in the 41st minute for the home side.



Investec Women’s Conference East



Cambridge City got back to winning ways in the Investec Women’s Conference East, beating Hampstead & Westminster 3-2.



Megan Crowson scored all three of the Cambridge goals, including a last minute strike to help her side leapfrog Hampstead & Westminster into top spot.



Harleston Magpies continued their good form as they beat hosts Sevenoaks 2-1. Lauren Rowe slotted home two early penalty corners before half time as the Magpies go second, level with Cambridge City.



Wimbledon edged their way into the top three with an away win over the struggling Horsham whilst a brace from Maddie Axford led Bedford to a 3-1 win over St Albans.



Elsewhere, Southgate prevailed in a bottom-two clash against Ipswich, winning by a solitary goal.



Investec Women’s Conference North



Loughborough Students remained top of the Investec Conference North after securing a convincing 3-0 victory over Brooklands-Poynton.



Jen Park netted on 11 minutes before Alice Rolfe and Lucy Millington both hit the back of the net after the half, denying University of Durham the chance to overtake them in the evening fixture.



Fylde got the largest victory of the day as they ran out 6-1 winners away from home to Timperley with Leanne Sharples and Jenny Key both bagging a brace.



Leicester weren’t far off however with a 4-1 victory over Sutton Coldfield. Liz George scored twice with Lauren England and Chloe Rogers also on hand.



Elsewhere Ben Rhydding overcame Belper with only nine minutes to spare in a 2-1 victory, while Leeds held the University of Durham to a 1-1 draw.



Investec Women’s Conference West



Stourport remained unbeaten in the Investec Conference West by beating Gloucester City 2-0 in a clash of second and third. First half goals from the prolific Lottie Atkinson and Bethan Merriman gave them the victory.



Their away win sent them top of the table after Olton & West Warwicks failed to beat Oxford Hawks with a 2-2 draw.



Katie Lowe and Becky Odlin gave the hosts Oxford a 2-0 lead but couldn’t make it last in the second period with Alice Conquest and Jenny Pritchard drew Olton level.



The crowd at Exe versus Trojans got their money’s worth with a seven goal affair taking place, with Trojans coming out on top.



Amy Sheehan scored a hat-trick of field goals with her final one coming on the 58th minute to see the visitors go home 4-3 winners.



Reading leapfrogged Barnes into seventh with a 3-2 home victory with a double from Sophie Shakespeare whilst Swansea City beat Isca 1-0.



RESULTS



Investec Women’s Hockey League



Investec Women’s Premier Division: Beeston 1, Surbiton 3; Bowdon Hightown 2, Univ of Birmingham 2; Canterbury 0, Buckingham 4; East Grinstead 1, Clifton Robinsons 0; Slough 2, Holcombe 1.



Investec Women’s Conference East: Bedford 3, St Albans 1; Cambridge City 3, Hampstead & Westminster 2; Horsham 1, Wimbledon 3; Ipswich 0, Southgate 1; Sevenoaks 1, Harleston magpies 2.



Investec Women’s Conference North: Belper 1, Ben Rhydding 2; Leeds 1, Univ of Durham 1; Leicester 4, Sutton Coldfield 1; Loughborough Students 3, Brooklands Poynton 0; Timperley 1, Fylde 6.



Investec Women’s Conference West: Exe 3, Trojans 4; Gloucester City 0, Stourport 2; Oxford Hawks 2, Olton & West Warwicks 2; Reading 3, Barnes 2; Swansea City 1, Isca 0.



England Hockey Board Media release