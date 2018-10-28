



After three days of indoor hockey at the Belville Velodrome we are left with the top four in both the Mens and Women’s tournament. The tournament structures meant that the men had four quarter finals to decide the final four while the women completed their group stage and the top two from each group progressed to the trophy matches.





Mens Indoor Hockey IPT 2018 | Quarter Finals



Namibia 13-0 Mpumalanga

Northern Blues 3-6 Southern Gauteng

KZN Raiders 7-4 Psi WP Invitational

WP Peninsula *7-7 Western Province



It was business as usual for the superbly coached Namibian side as Trevor Cormack’s boys burst the Mpumalanga bubble with ease in a massive dismantling of the Hockey Farm alumni. They were joined in the Semi-Finals by Southern Gauteng, a team inspired by their four-goal scoring captain Chad Futcher in victory against their Northern neighbours the Blues. A three-goal burst in three minutes in the second half were the major differentiator between the two sides.



The defending champions, the KZN Raiders, were never trailing in their game against the PSI WP Invitational side, but they were well tested. Keegan Hezlett was the hero for the Raiders with four goals, but Jarryd Jones was the star of the show, regularly showing why he is so highly regarded in indoor hockey circles.



The final quarter final was a classic A vs. B team grudge match that lived up to expectation remarkably. WP Pens surprised no one with their intensity but it was enough to earn a half time lead of 4-3 with Ryan Byrne scoring the pick of the goals. The second half had the exact same score line but the other way meaning that despite the best efforts of Dale Isaac and Dayaan Cassiem, the WP men were held to a 7-7 draw with Pens and the winner decided on a shootout.



To the joy of the couple of hundred supporters and to Devin Stanton, Pens were victorious in the shootout winning 2-1 and progressing to the final four to the shock of their “A” team.



Mens Indoor Hockey IPT 2018 | Semi-Final Fixtures



Namibia vs. Southern Gauteng

KZN Raiders vs. Western Province Peninsula



Women’s Indoor Hockey IPT 2018 | Group A



Pool A was ultimately decided in the morning game when SPAR KZN Raiders and Southern Gauteng played out a tremendous match to the delight of the crowd. Newly capped South African indoor player Lilian du Plessis missed an early penalty stroke but Southerns would earn the lead through Gabriella Terblanche, but national captain Cindy Hack and former national team mate Shelley Higgo turned a deficit into a lead. Du Plessis made amends with a bullet from the pc on the verge of half-time.



Petro Stoffberg was in sensational form for Southerns in goals denying Raiders with some superb saves, but she could not stop Higgo and Hack from getting their seconds and denying them a win.



The KZN Mynahs managed to seal third spot in the group, meaning they will play for position 5-8, while Free State missed out on that bracket by one goal to the WP Disa’s. Eastern Gauteng finished bottom of pool A.



Women’s Indoor Hockey IPT 2018 | Group B



Although the top two were decided before the last game, the final game did decide the order of the two when Western Province took on KZN Inland. It was Western Province who produced the most professional performance to snatch top spot with a business like 3-1 win. The highly impressive Nidia Vermeulen got a goal either side of half-time, pushing forward a little more than usual and catching the Inlands by surprise and when Robyn Pinder made it 3-0 it was game over. Inlands did get a superb team goal back through Taryn Turner, but it was a merely a consolation and they would have to settle for a semi-final encounter with SPAR KZN Raiders.



WP Pens secured third spot in the group with 2-1 win over SG Witsies, while Mpumalanga got into the top 8 courtesy of a defensive masterclass in a 1-1 draw with Northern Blues.



Women’s Indoor Hockey IPT 2018 | Semi-Final Fixtures



SPAR KZN Raiders vs. KZN Inland

Southern Gauteng vs. Namibia



SA Hockey Association media release