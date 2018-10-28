Ben Somerford







NSW’s Waratahs and Arrows will play hosts Queensland’s Blades and Scorchers in the last-ever Australian Hockey League men’s and women’s gold medal matches on Sunday at Gold Coast Hockey Centre.





The gold medal matches will be played at 3:30pm AEST and 5pm AEST, with tickets via ticketbooth.com.au and live streaming at www.epicentre.tv.



In the women’s competition, the Arrows defeated reigning champions Victoria 4-3 in a thrilling match on Saturday afternoon, while Queensland got past Canberra Strikers 2-1 to book their spot.



In the men’s competition, the Waratahs got past Canberra Lakers 10-1 with Blake Govers netting five goals, while Queensland knocked off Tassie Tigers 9-3 to book their spot.



Queensland are nine-time champions in the men’s and five-time champions in the women’s, while NSW have three men’s titles and six women’s titles.



The defeated sides will play in the bronze medal matches, with the Lakers playing the Tigers from 12:30pm AEST, followed by the Vipers-Strikers from 2pm AEST.



This year’s AHL is the last-ever competition in its current format, before a revamped league is launched next year.



The 2018 AHL Finals are made possible thanks to the support of the Tourism and Events Queensland and City of Gold Coast.



Semi-Finals



Canberra Lakers 1 (Hawke 39’) NSW Waratahs 10 (B. Govers 3’, 3’, 8’, 52’, 52’, Brand 25’, 25’, Hayes 35’, Lovett 57’, 57’)



The NSW Waratahs have secured their place in Sunday’s gold medal match for the last ever AHL after defeating the Canberra Lakers 10-1 on Saturday night.



The victory means that New South Wales will play Queensland in both the men’s and women’s gold medal matches at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre on Sunday afternoon.



A barrage of Blake Govers goals in the opening minutes of the match set the Waratahs up for a convincing victory. Govers put the Lakers defence on notice early, rocketing a shot into the backboard. He was able to score on the conversion, beating fellow Kookaburra Andrew Charter in their one-on-one battle.



Blake Govers added another goal to his tally moments later, forcing a ball through congestion from the right side of the goals. Charter learnt his lesson from the initial conversion opportunity, defending the chance with his pads.



Glenn Turner did his best to lead from the front but a lack of delivery limited his chances in attack.



Tim Brand scored a field goal and conversion in the 25th minute of the match bringing his total for the tournament to six. Brand showed some flair in his conversion opportunity, scoring and extending the Waratahs lead 6-0.



Jack Hayes added to Canberra’s misery, scoring his first field goal of the game in the 35th minute.



The Canberra Lakers were able to answer through Jamie Hawke when he found some space in front of goal. Hawke wasn’t able to make the conversion, getting a shot of in his one-on-one but firing wide of the goal.



Blake Govers wanted some more, he was able to create some breathing room in the D and nailed a field goal in the 52nd minute. A successful conversion brought his tally for the game up to five.



Waratah Kurt Lovett hit the scoreboard in the dying minutes of the match, sliding a shot into the backboard before scoring with the conversion and bringing New South Wales’ total into double digits.



Andrew Charter showed why he’s in the Australian team during the last play of the game, blocking three consecutive shot attempts in a row in an impressive display of athleticism.



Tassie Tigers 3 (McCambridge 55’, 55’, Welch 57’) Queensland Blades 9 (Weyer 2’, 2’, 48’, Rintala 18’, 45’ 45’, Taylor 19’, 19’ 52’)



The Queensland Blades have secured their spot in Sunday’s gold medal match at the Australian Hockey League (AHL) Finals after knocking out the previously undefeated Tassie Tigers.



Multiple goals to Corey Weyer, Joel Rintala and Jared Taylor led to an emphatic victory for the Blades on a sunny Saturday afternoon. Queensland will now face the winner of Canberra Lakers vs New South Wales Waratahs from 5pm on Sunday at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre



Despite losing spearhead Dylan Wotherspoon to suspension, Queensland were able to ruin Tasmania’s perfect 2018 AHL record. Weyer, Jake Whetton and veteran Matthew Swann led the way, setting the tempo early on.



It didn’t take long for Queensland to hit the scoreboard, the Blades earned a penalty stroke in the 2nd minute of the match and crowd favourite Weyer found the net with ease. The Kookaburra followed up in his conversion opportunity, showing off his ball handling before finding the backboard.



Rintala got his first for the day early in the second term, finding the gap from a penalty corner.



A minute later Taylor got on the end of a counter-strike, pushing forward and slamming a congested shot home. With the crowd on his side Taylor sent the conversion into the net at chest height.



The Tigers tried to impose themselves on the game through veterans Eddie Ockenden and Tim Deavin but it was young gun Jack Welch who looked like he might bring his team back into the game with some impressive field running and intercept possessions.



Rintala hit the scoreboard again in the second half, after receiving an impressive assist from the baseline he struck true. His stop-start approach to the conversion chance created enough space for him to add another goal to his sides total.



Weyer brought up his hattrick a few minutes later, scoring from a penalty corner with a powerful flick.



An amazing reaction time from Matthew Swann saw him take possession of a ball at the top of the D in the 52nd minute. He fired a shot which was deflected into the path of Taylor who sent the field goal past Tigers keeper Grant Woodcock.



Trailing 9-0, the Tigers finally hit the scoreboard by way of Sam McCambridge in the 55th minute. McCambridge was able to find a gap in the Queensland defence and send a shot into the net. He followed up in the one-on-one opportunity, smashing the ball through Blades keeper Matthew Flynn’s legs.



Welch forced his way into attack late in the game, blowing past his man to deliver a wonderful field goal. His conversion chance was denied by Flynn.



Despite a slight momentum shift the Blades were able to keep a buoyed Tigers side at bay long enough to secure the victory.



NSW Arrows 4 (Smith 30’ PP, Williams 36’, 36’) Victorian Vipers 3 (Hurtz 47’, 47’ 55’)



A tight contest at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre on Saturday afternoon saw New South Wales defeat Victoria 4-3 in their semi-final thriller, earning a spot in Sunday's AHL decider.



Standout performances from New South Wales captain Emily Smith and Victorian Vipers captain Emily Hurtz ensured for an exciting matchup in front of a bumper crowd.



The first term was tightly contested but an open shot in the D from Smith threatened to break the game open in the Arrows favour.



New South Wales were looking dangerous in the second period, Kate Jenner had a chance to open the scoring from a penalty corner but her shot was smothered by the Victorian defence.



Victorian co-captain Hurtz had her chance to open the Vipers scoring, running the ball into the D from the halfway line, unfortunately the experienced forward was unable to connect.



On the halftime hooter Victoria’s Rachael Lynch allowed her first field goal for the tournament when fellow Hockeyroo Emily Smith smashed one home during the Queensland PumpPlay. An engaged Lynch was able to defend the conversion opportunity with a diving stick save to end the quarter.



Victoria entered the second half ready to attack, creating back-to-back penalty corner opportunities, but were unable to reduce the deficit.



Having recently returned from a serious injury, Arrows player Mariah Williams made a splash, finding the backboard with a strong strike from within the D. Williams made no mistake with the follow up, scoring the first conversion goal against Vipers keeper Lynch for the tournament.



In the 47th minute of the match Hurtz found herself in an attacking position once again, this time she was able to score through traffic from the field before securing the conversion point with some serious stick work.



Two New South Wales cards in as many minutes saw Georgina Morgan and Arrows co-captain Tamsin Bunt sent off the pitch.



Trailing 4-2, the numerical advantage led to successive Victorian attacks and a penalty corner opportunity in the 55th minute. Aisling Utri took advantage of the opportunity and scored the drag flick.



A last second penalty corner gave the Vipers a chance to tie the game but some solid Arrows defence saw them hold onto the victory.



Queensland Scorchers 2 (Holzberger 14’, Kenny 25’) Canberra Strikers 1 (Bailey-Price 48’)



Thanks to some heroics from Hockeyroos Jodie Kenny and Jordyn Holzberger the Queensland Scorchers have defeated the Canberra Strikers 2-1 in the first semi-final of the AHL Finals on Saturday at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.



Rosie Malone, Stephanie Kershaw, and Kenny were amongst the best for the Scorchers, creating a number of attacking opportunities throughout the match. A goal from Catriona Bailey-Price kept the Canberra within striking distance but the visitors were unable to overcome Queensland in front of an energetic home crowd.



The first term was an arm wrestle with both sides having their chances in front of goals. It was the Scorchers who hit the scoreboard first when Rosie Malone stormed into the D off a penalty corner, her shot was deflected by Jordyn Holzberger who sneaked the ball into the back of the net.



A stick chop went in favour of Savannah Fitzpatrick in the 25th minute which saw Jodie Kenny line up for a penalty stroke. The veteran goal scorer powered the shot past Strikers keeper Rene Hunter to increase Queensland’s lead to two. Hunter stood her ground for the penalty conversion, defending the shot with her pads and denying the score.



There was no change to the scoreboard in the third term despite Queenslander Stephanie Kershaw’s best effort.



Bailey-Price delivered the breakthrough that Canberra desperately needed in the 48th minute. Bailey-Price found herself open with the ball on the edge of the D and made it count, rocketing the ball into the backboard for the Strikers first goal. Scorchers keeper Hannah Astbury skilfully defended two chances in the subsequent conversion opportunity.



Using the momentum of Bailey-Price’s field goal, Jessica Smith found herself storming down the pitch into the D before her attack was cut off, while Maddy Fitzpatrick had a drag flick saved for the Scorchers.



With just a minute remaining the Strikers pulled their keeper in an attempt to save the match but a series of defensive possessions from Queensland kept them in control until the final hooter.



Classification Matches



SA Suns 5 (Talbot 17', 17', Spano 26', Grist 53', 54') NT Pearls 0



The Suns will play for fifth spot on Sunday after cruising past the NT Pearls in the first game of Saturday morning's classification matches.



Lucy Talbot opened the scoring two minutes into the second quarter, before wrong-footing NT keeper Elizabeth Duguid with the conversion to make it 2-0.



Karri McMahon peppered the NT goal with a series of short corners, but it was Miki Spano who added the third with a powerful low drive from a PC in the 26th minute.



NT created few genuine goal opportunities although Duguid impressed with some sharp saves, including two conversion blocks.



Emily Grist's 53rd minute shot dribbled past Duguid after taking a deflection off an NT defender, but the keeper saved well from the field goal conversion.



Grist grabbed another a minute later when SA reset a penalty corner and she fired home, but was again denied by Duguid with the conversion.



NT Stingers 0 Victorian Vikings 11 (Philpott 4’,4’, Kleinschmidt 29’, 29’, Arunasalam 44’, 44’, Pollard 47’, Ephraums 56’, 58’ PP, 58’)



Day two of the AHL Finals started with a fast paced classification match between the Victoria and the Northern Territory which saw the Vikings defeat the Stingers 11-0.



With multiple goals to Andrew Philpott, Aaron Kleinschmidt, Kiran Arunasalam and Nathan Ephraums the Vikings emphatically secured their first win of the weekend and will now play for fifth.



Victoria had most of the play throughout the match and were dominant in attack. Some flashes of brilliance from the Northern Territory threatened the Vikings defence on occasion but ultimately the Stingers failed to hit the scoreboard



Philpott opened the scoring with a clever field goal that had Stingers keeper Adam Luck guessing. The subsequent conversion opportunity was just as effective with Philpott wrongfooting Luck for the bonus point



Kookaburra forward Kleinschmidt hit the scoreboard next with a powerful shot from inside the D, he too was able to send the conversion home.



Arunasalam made his mark late in the third term, finding a gap in the Stingers defence and scoring an impressive field goal. The talented forward went back for his conversion chance and successfully increased the Victorian lead.



Josh Pollard showed off his stuff sending a field goal into the back of the net but Luck was able to deflect the conversion.



Ephraums hit the scoreboard late, scoring from a penalty corner in the 56th minute of the match. He then nailed a three-point-play, scoring a double pointer during the Victorian PumpPlay and the conversion to boot.



WA Diamonds 10 (Slattery 4', 46', 46', Broek 11', 59', 59', Squibb 20', Bestall 27', 27') Tassie Van Demons 0



The WA Diamonds have bounced back from Thursday’s loss, defeating Tassie Van Demons 10-0 at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre on Saturday to book their spot in the fifth place final.



The Diamonds held the lead for the duration of the match thanks to strong performances from Hockeyroo Kathryn Slattery, Danielle Bestall and keeper Aleisha Power.



Penny Squibb, Roos Broek, Slattery and Bestall all found the goals for Western Australia while Ashleigh Arthur looked dangerous at times for Tasmania.



The Diamonds set the tone early through Slattery with a fourth minute goal from a penalty corner.



Broek hit the scoreboard next, slamming a penalty corner shot home in the 11th minute.



Diamonds fans didn’t have to wait long to celebrate, Squibb scored through congestion from a penalty corner in the 20th minute.



Thanks to a field goal and conversion from Bestall, the Diamond went into halftime leading 5-0.



The story didn’t change in the second half, Tassie tried to create some offensive pressure but were cut off by the Diamonds defence on a number of occasions.



Slattery imposed herself again in the 46th minute, bustling her way into the D and nailing the field goal. She backed it up with some clever stick work and scored the penalty conversion.



Broek came away with a three-point-play, scoring from the field during the Diamond’s PumpPlay and sending the conversion by Tasmanian keeper Ruby-Rose Haywood’s pads.



WA Thundersticks 3 (Robertson 41', Gabriel 41', 41') SA Hotshots 4 (Hetem 27' PP, Larwood 54', 54')



The SA Hotshots have won their way into the fifth place final after edging the Thundersticks in a seven-goal thriller.



Luke Larwood scored a dramatic 54th minute field goal and conversion to win it after WA had fought back from 2-0 down.



Frazer Gerrard was denied by SA keeper James Richardson from a fifth minute drag flick.



Down the other end, WA keeper Tyler Lovell had to be alert after a wayward pass, blocking Alastair Oliver who was in on goal.



Ross Hetem put the Hotshots ahead in the 27th minute, during SA's PumpPlay, although he was unable to make it a triple play with Lovell denying his conversion.



The game burst into life in the 40th minute when Richardson again denied Gerrard from a PC, before Daniel Robertson pulled one back for WA.



Robertson missed his conversion attempt, blocked initially before his follow-up hit the side-netting.



Barely seconds later, Jason Gabriel fired into the backboard to level the match. Gabriel emphatically slid his conversion attempt under Richardson to make it 3-2.



Kurtis Willson shot high in the 51st minute before Larwood's dramatic winner and conversion in the 54th minute won it for the Hotshots.



