Stats Speak: Today is India-Pakistan’s 30th summit clash
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
In IND-JPN semifinal, Man of the match Akashdeep Singh (no 27) celebrating India’s goal vs. Japan with Chinglensana (scored the goal), Varun Kumar and Sumit (photo-courtesy Hockey India).
Arch rivals India-Pakistan will play their 30th title match today in Sutan Qaboos Complex, Muscat (Oman).Match will be live on Star Sports 2 from 10:30 pm IST.
India won 13 and Pakistan became victorious on 16 occasions in Gold medals matches played between them so far.
All the matches of India-Pakistan have tradition of zeal, enthusiasm with best ever performance of both side players. Here are the highlights:
|
Particulars
|
MP
|
India’s
Wins
|
Pakistan’s Wins
|
Drawn
|
Goals for
India
|
Goals for
Pakistan
|
Total
|
175
|
62
|
82
|
31
|
355
|
395
|
In Title Matches
|
29
|
13
|
16
|
-
|
41
|
52
|
In Asian Champions Trophy
|
8
|
4
|
2
|
2*
|
21
|
18
*In2011 India won in tie breaker
India-Pakistan in summit clash
|
Tournaments
|
India Won(13)
|
Pakistan Won(16)
|
Olympics
|
2(1956,1964)
|
1(1960)
|
World Cup
|
1(1975)
|
0
|
Asian Games
|
2(1966,2014)
|
7(1958,62,70,74,78,82,90)
|
Asia Cup
|
1(2003)
|
3(1982,85,89)
|
Asian Champions Trophy
|
2(2011,2016)
|
1(2012)
|
Afro Asian Games
|
1(2004)
|
0
|
South Asian Games
|
1(1995)
|
3(2006,10,16)
|
Azlan Shah Cup
|
1(1991)
|
0
|
Dhaka Prime Minister’s Gold Cup
|
1(2001)
|
0
|
Nairobi Marshall Cup
|
1(1988)
|
0
|
Atlanta Challenge Cup
|
0
|
1(1996)
