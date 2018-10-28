By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)





In IND-JPN semifinal, Man of the match Akashdeep Singh (no 27) celebrating India’s goal vs. Japan with Chinglensana (scored the goal), Varun Kumar and Sumit (photo-courtesy Hockey India).



Arch rivals India-Pakistan will play their 30th title match today in Sutan Qaboos Complex, Muscat (Oman).Match will be live on Star Sports 2 from 10:30 pm IST.





India won 13 and Pakistan became victorious on 16 occasions in Gold medals matches played between them so far.



All the matches of India-Pakistan have tradition of zeal, enthusiasm with best ever performance of both side players. Here are the highlights:

Particulars MP India’s Wins Pakistan’s Wins Drawn Goals for India Goals for Pakistan Total 175 62 82 31 355 395 In Title Matches 29 13 16 - 41 52 In Asian Champions Trophy 8 4 2 2* 21 18

*In2011 India won in tie breaker

India-Pakistan in summit clash

Tournaments India Won(13) Pakistan Won(16) Olympics 2(1956,1964) 1(1960) World Cup 1(1975) 0 Asian Games 2(1966,2014) 7(1958,62,70,74,78,82,90) Asia Cup 1(2003) 3(1982,85,89) Asian Champions Trophy 2(2011,2016) 1(2012) Afro Asian Games 1(2004) 0 South Asian Games 1(1995) 3(2006,10,16) Azlan Shah Cup 1(1991) 0 Dhaka Prime Minister’s Gold Cup 1(2001) 0 Nairobi Marshall Cup 1(1988) 0 Atlanta Challenge Cup 0 1(1996)

