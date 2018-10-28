Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak: Today is India-Pakistan’s 30th summit clash

Published on Sunday, 28 October 2018 10:00
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)


In IND-JPN semifinal, Man of the match Akashdeep Singh (no 27) celebrating India’s goal vs.  Japan with Chinglensana (scored the goal), Varun Kumar and Sumit (photo-courtesy Hockey India).

Arch rivals India-Pakistan will play their 30th title match today in Sutan Qaboos Complex, Muscat (Oman).Match will be live on Star Sports 2 from 10:30 pm IST.



India won 13 and Pakistan became victorious on 16 occasions in Gold medals matches played between them so far.

All   the matches of India-Pakistan have tradition of zeal, enthusiasm with best ever performance of both side players. Here are the highlights:

Particulars

MP

India’s

Wins

Pakistan’s Wins

Drawn

Goals for

India

Goals for

Pakistan

Total

175

62

82

31

355

395

In Title Matches

29

13

16

-

41

52

In Asian Champions Trophy

8

4

2

2*

21

18

 *In2011 India won in tie breaker
India-Pakistan in summit clash

Tournaments

India Won(13)

Pakistan Won(16)

Olympics

2(1956,1964)

1(1960)

World Cup

1(1975)

0

Asian Games

2(1966,2014)

7(1958,62,70,74,78,82,90)

Asia Cup

1(2003)

3(1982,85,89)

Asian Champions Trophy

2(2011,2016)

1(2012)

Afro  Asian Games

1(2004)

0

South Asian Games

1(1995)

3(2006,10,16)

Azlan Shah Cup

1(1991)

0

Dhaka Prime Minister’s Gold Cup

1(2001)

0

Nairobi Marshall Cup

1(1988)

0

Atlanta Challenge Cup

0

1(1996)

