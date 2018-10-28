

Dilpreet Singh scored the third goal for India in the 55th minute against Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy.



Defending champions India eked out a close 3-2 win over Asian Games gold medallist Japan to enter the final of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament.





It turned out to be a tough task for the world No. 5 Indians to get past Japan against whom they had registered a convincing 9-0 win in the league stages. Striker Gurjant Singh gave India the lead in the 19th minute with a fine reverse-hit before Japan equalised through Wakuri three minutes later from a penalty corner.

After the change of ends, India restored their lead when Chinglensana Singh deflected in from a penalty corner in the 44th minute. Five minutes from the final whistle, Dilpreet Singh extended India's lead with a superb field strike in the 55th minute. But India's joy was short-lived as Japan reduced the margin a minute later when Zendana scored from a penalty corner to pose a serious threat to the Indians. Thereafter, the Indians defended well in numbers to thwart Japan's challenge in the final few minutes to register a hard-fought win and a place in tomorrow's final against arch-rivals Pakistan.



Earlier, two-time champions Pakistan defeated Malaysia 3-1 in the shootout after a 4-4 draw in regulation time of the first semifinal.



