By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia went down 3-1 in a shootout to Pakistan in the semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat, Oman, yesterday.





Malaysia clawed back from trailing 4-1 to equalise at 4-4 and drag the match into penalties.



But Malaysia failed at this stage to crack Pakistan, and will now have to play for the bronze medal.



The defeat came at the back of a 1-0 loss to Pakistan in a pool match, and this spells trouble for coach Roelant Oltmans’ World Cup campaign.



Malaysia are in Group D with Pakistan, Germany and the Netherlands in the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India on Nov 28-Dec 16.



And the national team need to brush up their tactics, if they hope to beat Pakistan in the World Cup and advance to the next stage, as the fourth placed team in each group will go home early.



Faizal Saari gave Malaysia a second minute lead, but it was all Pakistan after that.



Goals from Muhammad Irfan (sixth), Aleem Bilal (12th), Abu Bakar Mahmood (15th) and Aleem Bilal (20th) made it 4-1 for Pakistan.



Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin (37th) and Nik Aiman Rozemi (44th) narrowed the deficit while Faizal's 56th minute goal took the match into a shootout, but Malaysia failed at the final hurdle.



