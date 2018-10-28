LAHORE: Two late goals from Cho Suk-Hoon and Yoo Han-Young helped South Korea claim the fifth position in the six-nation Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament with a 2-1 victory over hosts Oman at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman on Friday. The playoff between Korea and Oman was to decide the last two positions between teams that did not make the semi-finals. Korea opened the scoring through a field goal by Hwang Tae-Il in the 14th minute, but Oman equalised within a minute with a penalty corner goal from Ahmed Al Nofali. Despite injuries suffered by three of their strikers, Oman stayed on level terms until the 53rd minute when a goal in open play from Cho got Korea the lead, which was consolidated two minutes later by Yoo to clinch victory. Korea had defeated Oman 4-2 in their previous encounter during the preliminary league of this tournament on Tuesday.





Korean coach Shin Seok-Kyo said the young players had benefited immensely from the tournament. “The young players got extensive exposure to international hockey and improved with every outing. Our focus is on building the team for next year’s competitions leading to Olympic qualification,” Shin said. Oman’s coach Tahir Zaman said the tournament provided his team the best possible exposure against several world class many teams on home turf. “Ours is an amateur team and we allowed some matches to slip away after playing well. You could attribute it to the team occasionally losing structure, but this tournament has provided tremendous exposure against top teams,” Zaman said. “It should do them a world of good in future.”



