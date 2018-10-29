Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Maryland field hockey is without two key contributors for the postseason

Published on Monday, 29 October 2018 10:00 | Hits: 36
View Comments

Kyler Greenwalt tore her ACL, and Sophie Giezeman left the program.

By Lila Bromberg


Midfielder Kyler Greenwalt cheers after Bodil Keus scores during Maryland field hockey’s match against Ohio State at the Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex on Sept. 21, 2018. (Andi Wenck/The Diamondback)

Two Maryland field hockey players are unavailable for the remainder of the season as the team begins postseason play.



Midfielder Kyler Greenwalt left the Terps’ matchup with Virginia on Oct. 21 with an injury, and has since been ruled out with a torn ACL. Defender Sophie Giezeman decided to permanently leave the program, according to a team spokesperson. Giezeman also missed the final two games of the regular season, but a spokesperson said she was visiting family.

Both sophomores were key parts of the Terps’ roster. Greenwalt started 11 of the the 18 games she played and scored two goals and added two assists on the year. Last season, she contributed seven goals and one assist.

Giezeman, a Leidschendam, Netherlands, native, started 14 of 16 games played and had two goals this season. Last year, she started every game and recorded three assists.

Coach Missy Meharg has praised her team’s depth all season and the two absences didn’t seem to hinder the Terps as they took a dominant 6-0 victory over Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals on Sunday. Forwards Mayv Clune and Lizzy Dessoye came off the bench and each scored a goal.

The Diamondback

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.