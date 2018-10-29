Kyler Greenwalt tore her ACL, and Sophie Giezeman left the program.



By Lila Bromberg





Midfielder Kyler Greenwalt cheers after Bodil Keus scores during Maryland field hockey’s match against Ohio State at the Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex on Sept. 21, 2018. (Andi Wenck/The Diamondback)



Two Maryland field hockey players are unavailable for the remainder of the season as the team begins postseason play.





Midfielder Kyler Greenwalt left the Terps’ matchup with Virginia on Oct. 21 with an injury, and has since been ruled out with a torn ACL. Defender Sophie Giezeman decided to permanently leave the program, according to a team spokesperson. Giezeman also missed the final two games of the regular season, but a spokesperson said she was visiting family.



Both sophomores were key parts of the Terps’ roster. Greenwalt started 11 of the the 18 games she played and scored two goals and added two assists on the year. Last season, she contributed seven goals and one assist.



Giezeman, a Leidschendam, Netherlands, native, started 14 of 16 games played and had two goals this season. Last year, she started every game and recorded three assists.



Coach Missy Meharg has praised her team’s depth all season and the two absences didn’t seem to hinder the Terps as they took a dominant 6-0 victory over Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals on Sunday. Forwards Mayv Clune and Lizzy Dessoye came off the bench and each scored a goal.



The Diamondback