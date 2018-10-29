By Mollie Brewster





Senior midfielder Ashley Hoffman (13) sprints with the ball in her possession against Wake Forest defender Veerle Bos (17) in UNC's winning match of 5-1 on Saturday afternoon in the Karen Shelton Stadium. Michaela Stutts



On away turf, in its last regular season game of the season, the No. 1 North Carolina field hockey team secured another win, beating No. 25 Old Dominion, 3-0, to secure an undefeated season.





What happened?



UNC (17-0, 6-0 ACC) stepped on a strong offensive front early in the first half, outshooting the Monarchs (10-7, 3-4 Big East) 7-0 in the opening nine minutes. The Tar Heels took the lead in the 12th minute of the game with a goal from captain Ashley Hoffman.



North Carolina remained dominant in the first half, preventing any offensive action from Old Dominion. The Tar Heels did not decline in the second half as they continued to put offensive plays together and keep the action off their half of the field. In the 54th minute, Meredith Sholder added another goal for the Tar Heels.



Quickly to follow came goal number three scored by UNC’s Marissa Creatore. The team remained dominant for the rest of the half and gained its 17th win of the season.



Hoffman, in her last regular season game as a Tar Heel, had four shots on goal and was one of three scorers in the game. She leads the Tar Heels in minutes played this season. First-year forward Erin Matson is currently ranked tied for eighth in the nation for assists per game with a .69 percentage and has the most assists for the team (13). She has played in all 17 games this season and added two more assists to her season against Old Dominion.



“We’ve had a target all year," head coach Karen Shelton said. "It’s not like we have set out to be undefeated, every game we try and win and that’s not going to change in post-season. Every game we are going to approach things the same way, we’re going to try to play well, together, hard and smart in hopes that the score will take care of itself.”



When was it decided?



The Tar Heels started the game in full attack, emphasizing why they are the top-ranked team in the nation. In the first half, UNC had 12 shots, six corners and no saves while the Monarchs had zero shots, zero corners and five saves. UNC scored two goals within five minutes of each other in the second half that secured the win for the team.



Why does it matter?



The Monarchs are the eighth opponent the Tar Heels have shut out in the regular season this year as they have outscored their opponents, 76-10.



The last time UNC field hockey was able to finish undefeated in regular season play was in 2007, when the Tar Heels went on to win the national championship. The Tar Heels have had six showings in the title game since 2007, including a win in 2009. As the top seed, the Tar Heels have secured a first round bye in play for the ACC Championship.



“Our team has been focused," Shelton said. "I think they have been humble. They know they’re strong but they know they haven’t played their best yet. It is a good group that is steady in their approach to the game and I hope that they peak at the right time."



When do they play next?



The ACC tournament begins on Nov. 2 at noon. The Tar Heels will host the tournament, played at Karen Shelton Stadium.



