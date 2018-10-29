



Grove Menzieshill coach Neil Allan is under no illusions over the size of the task in front of his side as they face up to an EHL KO16 date with Dutch giants AH&BC Amsterdam.





It will be the Dundee club’s first appearance in the EHL following their Scottish playoff success last spring but they could not have drawn many harder opponents.



“Let’s face it, they have some of the best players in the world and they are full professionals,” Allan said of the challenge to the Edinburgh Reporter.



“We have 15-year-old schoolboys, joiners and doctors in the squad but, in saying that, it is a wonderful opportunity for them to test themselves against world-class players.”



They are currently sitting in a share of second place in their domestic competition with five wins out of six following a Saturday win over Western Wildcats.



Grove were in the driving seat when Cameron Golden put them ahead with a powerful drag flick at a penalty corner. But Wildcats clawed their way back into the contest when an Andrew McConnell penalty corner shot was blocked, the rebound fell to Adam McKenzie who fired home the rebound. The winner came from an open play strike by Rob Harwood to take the valuable points back top Auchenhowie.



They sit two points below leaders Grange but have a game in hand. Grange ran up a ten goal victory over bottom side Gordonians in Aberdeen. Aussie Dylan Bean was top scorer with four, both Frank Ryan and Dan Coultas got two while Jacob Tweedie and Ali Irvine completed the scoring.



