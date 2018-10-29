By AYUMBA AYODI





Kenya Police midfielder Willis Okeyo passes the ball to a teammate during their Kenya Hockey Union men premier league match against Western Jaguars at City Park Stadium on September 22, 2018. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Champions Kenya Police crushed Kenya College of Accountancy - University 4-0 on Sunday at City Park to go level with Butali Sugar Warriors on points at the top of the men’s hockey Premier

League.



Brian Saina and Samuel Wokila slotted home from penalty corners in the first quarter to give Police the lead 2-0 before Samson Barkibir made in three in the 26th minute from a field goal.



That saw Police lead 3-0 at the break as Vincent Odindo‘s filed goal in the 38th minute put Police beyond reach to tie with Butali on 48 points each at the top.



Butali, however enjoy superior goal difference though the champions have a match at hand, having 16 wins and one loss. Butali Sugar have 16 wins and two losses.



In other matches, Jacob Githinji’s field goal in the first quarter is what Nakuru needed to stun Wazalendo and haul themselves out of the relegation zone albeit temporarily.



The victory saw Nakuru move two places to eighth with 20 points while Wazalendo stayed third with 29 points.



United States International University whacked visiting Western Jaguars 4-1 to scale one place to sixth with 22 points.



Justine Ng’etich and Lawrence Makhatsa’s field goals in the first and 20th minutes put USIU in the lead at half time 2-0. Then Bryton Ndwati pulled one back for Jaguars in the 44th minute.



Timothy Barasa slotted home a field goal in the 52nd minute before Makhatsa completed his brace four minutes later to seal Jaguars’ fete.



