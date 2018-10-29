

Edinburgh University v Grange



There was no change at the top for the first time for several weeks, both Grange and Edinburgh University held on to pole position in the respective men`s and women`s National League 1.





Grange`s tenure was hardly troubled with a ten goal victory over bottom side Gordonians in Aberdeen. Aussie Dylan Bean was top scorer with four, both Frank Ryan and Dan Coultas got two while Jacob Tweedie and Ali Irvine completed the scoring.



Ironically there are now four teams on 12 points in the chasing pack, but they are now five points adrift of Grange.



Second placed Grove Menzieshill slipped from grace with a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Western Wildcats who now move into the runners-up spot on goal difference. Grove Menzieshill seemed to be in the driving seat when Cameron Golden put them ahead with a powerful drag flick at a penalty corner.



But Wildcats clawed their way back into the contest when an Andrew McConnell penalty corner shot was blocked, the rebound fell to Adam McKenzie who fired home the rebound. The winner came from an open play strike by Rob Harwood to take the valuable points back top Auchenhowie.



Hillhead moved on to the 12 point mark with a 3-1 away win at Clydesdale. Callum Duke opened with a penalty corner strike, and Ross Jamieson added a second at a counter-attack. The nail in the coffin came with a deflection by David Gay at another set piece.



Edinburgh University failed to make any progress in the top four after going down 2-0 to Kelburne who seemed to have found a winning sequence at last. The Paisley side’s goals came from Adam Bain in the first half and then Peter Baldwin after the interval.



Uddingston also went on the rampage with an 8-2 win over Watsonians, Aussie Brad Hughes got three, Steven Percy a double and the other goals came from Paul Counsell, Ben Wilson and Jonjo Lavin.





Photo by Mark Pugh



Champions Edinburgh University are also on top of the pile in the women`s National League 1 race, they beat GHK 7-0 with Hanna McKie getting a hat-trick, Becky Mill got two while the others came from Zara Malseed and Sophie Maunder.



Dundee Wanderers moved into second spot on goals difference after a convincing 9-1 win over Grange, Heather Elder scored a hat-trick and there were doubles for Vikki Bunce, Emily Dark and Charlotte Watson.



Although Wildcats have slipped back to third in the table, they went to Tayside and took three points from Grove Menzieshill in a 3-1 victory. The catalyst was a cracking hat-trick from Alex Stuart, Grove Menzieshill`s consolation came from Lucy Smith.



Watsonians moved up to fifth in the table with a single goal victory over a courageous Glasgow University side, the only goals came from Georgia Jones in the closing minutes.



Clydesdale Western kept up the pressure at the top with a comfortable 7-1 win over Hillhead, there were two goals each for Fran Lonergan, Millie Brown and Emma McGregor with Heather Howie got the other.



Scottish Hockey Union media release