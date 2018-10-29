Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Published on Monday, 29 October 2018
By Jugjet Singh

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur recorded their first win in the Razak Cup by overcoming Johor 3-0 in a Division One match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.



In their curtain raiser, KL drew 0-0 with Malacca.

"We could not settle down fast enough in our opening match against Malacca, who gave us a tough fight.

And even against Johor, we could not open up the match early and had to wait until after the breather to crack them," said coach K. Gobinathan.

Aminudin Zain gave KL a break with a 32nd minute goal, while Wan Haziq Hisyamudin (54th) and Syamim Yusof (56th) made sure full points were theirs.

"After a day's break we play defending champions Perak and we need to keep today's fire burning to collect full points. Perak are the early favourites even though they were held 1-1 by Terengganu on Saturday. They, however, came back stronger to beat Malacca 5-0," Gobinathan added

RESULTS: Men's Division One: Johor 0 Kuala Lumpur 3, Perak 5 Malacca 0, Penang 2 Terengganu 4.

Women's Group A: KL 1 Police 1, Melaka 1 Selangor 2;

Group B: Pahang 1 Armed Forces 1, Penang 3 Terengganu 2.

FIXTURES

MONDAY: Men's Division Two: Pahang v Kelantan (4pm, Pitch I), Singapore v Selangor (4pm, Pitch II), Police v Armed Forces (6pm, Pitch I).

Women's Group A: Selangor v Singapore (7.30am, Pitch II), Police v Malacca (7.30am, Pitch I); Group B: Armed Forces v Terengganu (9.30am, Pitch I), Penang v Pahang (9.30am, Pictch II).

* matches at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil

New Straits Times

