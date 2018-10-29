By Helge Schütz





Liam Hermanus in action for Namibia against South Africa



NAMIBIA won the bronze medal at the South African Indoor Hockey Inter Provincial Tournament after beating Western Province Peninsula 9-3 in the third place playoff on Saturday.





Namibia held a narrow 3-2 lead at half time but stepped up the tempo after the break to run out comfortable victors.



Liam Hermanus scored a hat trick for Namibia while Cody van der Merwe scored two goals, and Dylan Finch, Ernest Jacobs, Siabonga Martins and Nico Neethling one goal each.



Earlier on Saturday, Namibia narrowly failed to reach the final after losing 4-3 to Southern Gauteng in the semifinals.



It was their first defeat at the tournament after they had won four and drawn one of their five group matches to top Pool A during the group stages.



Brynn Cleak gave Namibia an early lead, but Southern Gauteng soon equalised and two more goals saw them taking a 3-1 lead.



Liam Hermanus pulled a goal back for Namibia to make the halftime score 3-2, but Southern Gauteng once again increased their lead with a goal early in the second half.



Another goal by Hermanus saw Namibia reducing the deficit to 4-3 with seven minutes to go, but Southern Gauteng managed to hold on for the victory.



Kwazulu Natal Raiders won the gold medal after beating Southern Gauteng 6-2 in the final.



Namibia's Cody van der Merwe meanwhile finished fifth on the top goal scorers list with 14 goals.



Dayaan Cassiem of Western Province was the top goal scorer with 21 goals.



The Namibian