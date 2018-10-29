

Surbiton went top of the men’s top flight PIC: Tim Reder



A hat-trick from goal king Alan Forsyth helped Surbiton beat Beeston as the Londoners went top of the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division table.





The reigning champions moved top of the pile following their 5-3 win, thanks to two goals in the final five minutes from the visitors.



Former leaders Hampstead and Westminster and third-placed Holcombe battled out a goalless draw at Lee Valley on Saturday night in front of a few hundred spectators.



Beeston took the lead with Robbie Gleeson scoring after five minutes, and they went two-nil ahead with Elliot Hibell scoring from a 19th minute penalty corner.



James Royce pulled one back for Surbiton on 22 minutes, and Forsyth’s first made it 2-2 before Hibell added another and give Beeston a 3-2 lead at half time.



But Forsyth scored again on 37 and 65 minutes, and Ben Boon’s 68th minute strike helped ensure the win.



East Grinstead secured a 3-2 victory over bottom of the table Sevenoaks.



Slough secured their first win of the season at the expense of high-flying Holcombe, holding on to an early lead to win 2-1 in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday.



Slough went 2-0 up inside the first 15 minutes thanks to a double from Emma Onien, both from penalty corners.



They held on into the second period, but saw their lead halved when Steph Elliott scored for the visitors on 44 minutes and set up a tense final 25 minutes.



But Slough held on, and jumped up to seventh in the table while Holcombe drop to fourth.



Leaders Surbiton went five points clear with a 3-1 triumph over Beeston.



Meanwhile, in the battle of the Richardson-Walshs, player-coach Helen came out on top as Cambridge City got back to winning ways in the Investec Women’s Conference East, beating Hampstead & Westminster – co-coached by wife Kate – by a 3-2 scoreline.



Megan Crowson scored all three of the Cambridge goals, including a last minute strike to help her side leapfrog Hampstead & Westminster into top spot.



The Hockey Paper