A hat-trick from Alan Forsyth helped Surbiton beat Beeston and go top of the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division table.





The reigning champions moved top of the pile following their 5-3 win, with former leaders Hampstead and Westminster and third-placed Holcombe battling out a goalless draw.



Beeston took the lead with Robbie Gleeson scoring after five minutes, and they went two-nil ahead with Elliot Hibell scoring from a 19th minute penalty corner.



James Royce pulled one back for Surbiton on 22 minutes, and Forsyth’s first made it 2-2 before Hibell added another and give Beeston a 3-2 lead at half time.



But Forsyth scored again on 37 and 65 minutes, and Ben Boon’s 68th minute strike helped ensure the win.



East Grinstead secured a 3-2 victory over bottom of the table Sevenoaks.



Sevenoaks went 1-0 up in the eighth minute from an Ali Taylor goal. Dominic Bowden drew East Grinstead level in the 14th minute from a penalty corner.



Simon Faulkner gave the home side the lead in the 18th minute before Tom Chandler scored for Sevenoaks in the 37th minute to make the score 2-2. Finally, Liam Ansell hit the winner for East Grinstead in the 47th minute after he bagged from a penalty corner.



Elsewhere, Brooklands MU clinched their first victory of the season with a 3-1 win at the University of Exeter on Sunday.



Goals from David Flanagan, Henry Pymm and Mike Shaw for Brooklands were enough to secure all three points for the away side. James Carson scored the only goal for the University of Exeter.



Reading sealed victory at home to Wimbledon, narrowly winning 1-0. The only goal of the game came in the 46th minute when Jatinder Bachu found the net from open play.



Men’s Conference East



James Tindall hit a hat-trick to help Old Georgians record a 6-4 win at Richmond in the Men’s Conference East.



Jordan Hussell had already scored three for Richmond by half time when the score was 3-3, but Tindall’s goals helped the leaders to victory.



Elsewhere, City of Peterborough secured their second victory of the season with a 3-2 win at home to Brighton and Hove. Ben Read, Joe Finding and Grady Wing scored the goals for the home side.



Elsewhere, Canterbury won 2-0 at Old Loughtonians with goals coming from Craig Boyne and Tom Bean, Oxted ran out 3-2 winners at Teddington and Cambridge City and Southgate played out a 3-3 draw.



Men’s Conference West



The University of Birmingham maintained their position at the top of the table in the Men’s Conference West with a 5-4 victory at the University of Bristol on Friday night.



Cuthbert Shepherd scored a brace and one goal apiece for Tom Poustie, Jaylon Morgan and Eddie Way was enough to seal the win for the away side.



The goal scorers for University of Bristol were Rufus McNaught-Barrington (2), Kincaid Ingram and Josh Goodfrey.



Elsewhere, Olton & West Warwicks won 2-0 at home to Team Bath Buccaneers to keep the pressure on the top of the table, while second-placed Cardiff & Met ran out 4-1 winners at Oxford Hawks with Jack Pritchard scoring a hat-trick.



Havant performed well away from home winning 5-3 at Chichester and Fareham won 6-1 at home to bottom of the table Isca with Jack Gilbert scoring four goals.



Men’s Conference North



Bowdon Hightown maintained their five-point advantage at the top of the Men’s Conference North with a 3-1 victory at home to Sheffield Hallam.



Oliver Stoddart opened the scoring for Bowdon in the 30th minute when he found the net from open play.



Billy Root equalised for Sheffield Hallam in the 38th minute, before Stoddart added his second of the game in the 49th minute, scoring once again from open play.



Thomas Ainsworth sealed the victory for the home side in the 57th minute after finding the net from free play.



Elsewhere Belper and Preston played out a 3-3 draw, Loughborough Students ran out 3-1 winners at home to Doncaster, Leeds won 3-2 at home to the University of Durham and the University of Nottingham performed well away at Alderley Edge winning 3-0.



RESULTS



Men’s Hockey League



Premier Division: Beeston 3, Surbiton 5; East Grinstead 3, Sevenoaks 2; Hampstead & Westminster 0, Holcombe 0; Reading 1, Wimbledon 0; University of Exeter 1, Brooklands Manchester University 3.



Conference East: Cambridge City 3, Southgate 3; City of Peterborough 3, Brighton & Hove 2; Old Loughtonians 0, Canterbury 2; Richmond 4, Old Georgians 6; Teddington 2, Oxted 3.



Conference West: Chichester 3, Havant 5; Fareham 6, Isca 1; Olton & West Warwicks 2, Team Bath Buccaneers 0; Oxford Hawks 1, Cardiff & Met 4; University of Bristol 4, University of Birmingham 5.



Conference North: Alderley Edge 0, University of Nottingham 3; Belper 3, Preston 3; Bowdon 3, Sheffield Hallam 1; Leeds 3, University of Durham 2; Loughborough Students 3, Doncaster 1.



England Hockey Board Media release