Ben Somerford



Legendary skipper Mark Knowles and durable midfielder Jane Claxton have been won the prestigious Kookaburras and Hockeyroos Player of the Year awards at tonight’s Hockey Australia gala event on the Gold Coast.





Approximately 400 guests were in attendance at the QT Gold Coast Ballroom for the cocktail event which was held following the conclusion of the 2018 Australian Hockey League (AHL) Finals.



The individual awards winners from the AHL Finals were also announced, along with Australian Hockey’s top officials while numerous athletes were recognised for milestones and retirements.



Knowles, who retired following Australia’s Commonwealth Games gold medal victory in April, was crowned the Kookaburras’ top player for 2017.



The Rockhampton talent led the Kookaburras to Oceania Cup and World League Final titles in 2017, ultimately culminating in the side re-claiming their number one world ranking. The 34-year-old defender was an inspirational leader and defensive rock full of energy and voice.



Knowles won the award ahead of Matthew Dawson (runner-up) and Jake Whetton (third).



Claxton was named the Hockeyroos’ top player for 2017 after a consistent year where she was a key part of the Hockeyroos’ World League semis campaign and their Oceania Cup success in 2017, scoring in the 2-0 win over New Zealand in the final.



She was a durable performer, playing 26 of the Hockeyroos’ 27 matches in 2017 and stepping in as interim captain.



Claxton won the award ahead of Stephanie Kershaw (runner-up) and Renee Taylor (third).



Kathryn Slattery (12 goals) and Jeremy Hayward (21 goals) were also recognised as the respective sides’ top scorers for 2017.



The AHL awards were also handed following Sunday's finals, with Victoria's Lily Brazel and Canberra's Elena Tice winning the Women's Player of the Tournament, while Queensland's Jake Whetton claimed the Men's Player of the Tournament.



HA HP Awards

Kookaburras Highest Goal Scorer

Jeremy Hayward

Hockeyroos Highest Goal Scorer

Kathryn Slattery

Hockeyroos Player of the Year

Jane Claxton

Kookaburras Player of the Year

Mark Knowles



AHL Awards

Women’s Leading Goal Scorer

Jodie Kenny (Queensland), Rebecca Greiner (Queensland), Emily Hurtz (Victoria) – 9 goals

Men’s Leading Goal Scorer

Blake Govers (NSW) – 11 goals

Women’s Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament

Rachael Lynch (Victoria)

Men’s Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament

Andrew Charter (Canberra)

Women’s Player of the Tournament

Elena Tice (Canberra) & Lily Brazel (Victoria)

Men’s Player of the Tournament

Jake Whetton (Queensland)

Women’s Player of the Final

Kaitlin Nobbs (NSW)

Men’s Player of the Final

Corey Weyer (Queensland)



HA Officials Awards

Men’s and Women’s Emerging Technical Official of the Year

Martin Courtney & Kim Monoghan

Men’s and Women’s Technical Official of the Year

Joshua Burt & Tammy Standley

Men’s and Women’s Emerging Umpire of the Year

Ben Hocking & Kristy Robertson

Men’s and Women’s Umpire of the Year

Ben De Young & Aleisha Neumann

Men’s and Women’s Emerging Umpire Manager of the Year

Carlos Mueller & Angela Holloway

Men’s and Women’s Umpire Manager of the Year

David Saunders & Minka Woolley



Hockey Australia media release