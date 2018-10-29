Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Go Hockey banner

PHF chief arranges funds again for hockey team

Published on Monday, 29 October 2018 10:00 | Hits: 47
View Comments

ISLAMABAD - Like witnessed in the Asian Games, once again Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar once again arranged $40,000 for the green shirts, which enabled them to participate in the Asian Champions Trophy final in Muscat.



Brig Khokhar said he had arranged funds in his personal capacity again, as they had to arrange accommodation, meal and other things for the players. “Being a president, it is my national and moral responsibility to ensure green shirts being provided the best facilities and they should only focus on playing, rather than thinking about how to get money.”  He said the national integrity and Pakistan always come first to him. “In the best interest of hockey and country, I arranged funds for the national team with the help of some friends, despite facing a lot of hazards and difficulties. I am trying my best to take Pakistan hockey to where it used to be and I will never let down players and nation, it is my promise.”

“It is a great honour for Pakistan team to reach the final. But unfortunately, the rain washed out the final and both the teams were declared joint winners.

The Nation

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.