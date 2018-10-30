Lorenz scored the fifth goal in the Terps' six-year victory



By Lila Bromberg



After defender Nike Lorenz drove the ball up the field, past numerous defenders, and eventually Michigan State’s goalkeeper in Maryland field hockey’s Big Ten quarterfinal Sunday, the Terps’ bench welcomed her back.





“Guess who’s back,” her teammates chanted following Lorenz’s goal, the fifth in Maryland’s emphatic 6-0 victory to open postseason play.



The junior didn’t play in the last four games of the regular season,dealing with an upper leg strain. But back in the lineup Sunday, Lorenz played a key part in helping the Terps advance to the next round of the conference tournament.



“[I’m] really happy that Nike Lorenz is back in … the lineup,” coach Missy Meharg said. “We're just a better team, a more experienced team with her.”



Without Lorenz in the squad, Maryland averaged 12.75 shots per game, down from their 17.4 overall average this year. They didn’t record more than two goals against ranked opponents in her absence, looking out of sync on attack and struggling to complete passes and work as a unit. That led to one of two losses this season, a 3-1 defeat to No. 23 Virginia in the regular season finale.



On Sunday, Maryland recorded a season-high 30 shots and dominated possession for almost the entirety of the game. The Terps also held Michigan State to just two shots through the contest. Lorenz didn’t start, but quickly gelled? back into the lineup, playing 46 minutes and tallying five shots.



"We just have that connection and she's a big communicator on the field, too,” forward Linnea Gonzales said. “It's [defender Bodil Keus], Nike and I in the middle, so [having her back] definitely helps out and just like gets the connection going."



While Lorenz wished she was playing during her two weeks off, she was grateful her injury wasn’t worse, potentially holding her out of tournament play.



“That's just how sports are,” Lorenz said. “Sometimes you're going to be injured and then you have to come back."



The defender worked diligently with her rehab to ensure she could return as quickly as possible to rejoin her team for the postseason. After midfielder Kyler Greenwalt tore her ACL and defender Sophie Giezeman left the program, Lorenz’s recovery came at a vital time.



And now with Lorenz back in the lineup, the Terps are ready and hungry to compete for the Big Ten tournament title this weekend.



“When we step on the field it’s all for heart, we’re playing for each other,” Gonzales said. “So excited to keep going forward and keep growing.”



The Diamondback