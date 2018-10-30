KUALA LUMPUR: National forward Nur Zafirah Aziz wants to win the top-scorer award for the second time in the Razak Cup hockey tournament.





The Kuala Lumpur-born player finished joint top scorer with six goals with Fatin Shafika Mohd Sukri of Selangor last year.



To date, Nur Zafirah has scored three goals in three matches in the tournament.



But she is not too pleased with her scoring ability as she failed to score in their 1-0 loss to Selangor in their Group A match.



KL bounced back to outplay Singapore 5-1 before they drew 1-1 against Police yesterday.



KL have four points from three matches and they need to beat Melaka tomorrow to book a place in the semi-finals.



The 20-year-old Nur Zafirah said scoring three goals in three matches is not good enough for her as a national player.



“I need to be much sharper in the semi-circle to score more goals,” said Nur Zafirah.



“We struggled in the group matches and we need to beat Melaka in the last group match to qualify for the semi-finals.



“I need to combine well with national forward Kirandeep Kaur to score more goals and also collect full points.”



Nur Zafirah faces a strong challenge from Selangor’s Nor Hidayah Ahmad Bokhari, who has scored five goals in two matches, in the race to be the tournament’s top scorer.



Nur Zafirah, who played in the Asian Games in Jakarta last month, also wants to help KL to do better than their fifth-place finish last year.



“We have a better team this time and I am optimistic that we can rise to the occasion to reach the semi-finals.



“I need to perform well in the Razak Cup as I want to play for Malaysia in the FIH World Series in Ireland in June, which is the qualifying tournament for 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” said Nur Zafirah.



Eight teams will feature in the FIH World Series. They are world No. 8 Ireland, world No. 10 South Korea, Scotland (No. 18), the Czech Republic (No. 19), Malaysia (No. 22), Ukraine (No. 27), France (No. 32) and another team yet to be confirmed.



The Star of Malaysia