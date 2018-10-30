By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Long time Terengganu coach Sarjit Singh will be on the other side of the fence tomorrow when he plans to beat them in Division One of the Razak Cup.





For, after helping Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) to be a houshold name in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) and helping the state in various other tournaments, the Olympian is now with Johor.



"I have a young team as 12 of my players recently played in the Malaysia Games in Ipoh and we only had one day to train as a team before competing in the Razak Cup.



"They did well to beat Penang (4-0), but lacked sharpness against Kuala Lumpur and fell 3-0 to late goals.



"My players did everything right against KL, except knock in the sitters that came their way," lamented Sarjit, a former Malaysian skipper.



Terengganu drew 1-1 with defending champions Perak and beat Penang 4-2.



"It will not be easy, but not impossible as well. My young brigade will put up a good fight, that is for sure," said Sarjit.



RESULTS: Men's Division Two: Pahang 4 Kelantan 1, Singapore 1 Selangor 2, Police x Armed Forces x.



Women's Group A: Selangor 3 Singapore 1, Police 0 Malacca 2; Group B: Armed Forces 3 Terengganu 2, Penang 3 Pahang 1.



TUESDAY — Men's Division One: Malacca v Penang (6pm, Pitch I), Kuala Lumpur v Perak (8pm, Pitch I), Johor v Terengganu (8pm, Pitch II).



Division Two: Armed Forces v Singapore (4pm, Pitch I), Pahang v Police (4pm, Pitch II), Kelantan v Selangor (6pm, Pitch II).



Women's Group A: malacca v Kuala Lumpur (7.30am, Pitch II), Singapore v Police (Pitch I, 7.30am).



New Straits Times