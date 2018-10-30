By Aftar Singh





Making us proud: Faizal Saari (left)scored eight goals to help Malaysia claim the bronze medal in the Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat, Oman, on Sunday. — AFP



KUALA LUMPUR: National forward Faizal Saari showed he is shaping up well for next month’s World Cup in India after winning the top scorer’s award in the Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat, Oman.





The nippy player from Terengganu scored eight goals to help Malaysia claim the bronze medal in the tournament on Sunday.



It was the fifth consecutive time that Malaysia finished third in the Asian Champions Trophy.



Malaysia exacted revenge when they defeated Asian Games gold medallists Japan 3-2 in the penalty shootout after both teams were tied 2-2 in the regulation time at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.



Japan took the lead through Kenji Kitazato in the 18th minute before Faizal equalised through a penalty corner two minutes later.



Faizal was on target again in the 46th minute off a field goal to give Malaysia the lead but their joy was short-lived as Japan equalised two minutes later through Hirotaka Wakuri.



In the penalty shootout, Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil became the hero for Malaysia by scoring the fifth shootout after Wataru Matsumoto’s shot hit the post.



Nik Muhd Aiman Nik Rozemi and Norsyafiq Sumantri had earlier scored for Malaysia while Japan’s goals came from Hiromasa Ochiai and Hirotaka Wakuri.



Despite Faizal’s sizzling performance, the newly-appointed national coach Roelant Oltmans was not too pleased with the overall inconsistent showing by the team.



“We are happy to win the bronze medal but to be honest, this was not our best game of the tournament,” said the 64-year-old Dutchman, who has been in charge of the national team since Oct 1.



“I thought we had the upper hand in the fourth quarter and should have finished the game in regular time – but we had to make it difficult.



“Our performance was not consistent enough throughout the tournament, but there are many positives to take back home.”



Oltmans will pick up the pace in training ahead of the World Cup.



“Players will be given a short break. Then, we’ll start the physical programme at the end of this week and the regular training will begin on Nov 5,” added Oltmans.



Meanwhile, India and Pakistan were declared as joint champions after the final match was abandoned due to thunderstorm and heavy downpour.



In four previous outings, title holders India and Pakistan have won twice each.



