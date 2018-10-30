By Shahid Khan, Muscat



Thousands of Pakistan and India fans, men and women along with children dressed in both the countries colours flocked to the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex expecting a cracker of a contest for the Asian Champions Trophy title.





Very seldom does such an opportunity arrive nowadays to watch these former hockey giants playing each other in the final of a major tournament.



Such an opportunity arose here where Oman was hosting its maiden high level tournament. Firm pre-tournament favourites, India topped the table in the round robin stage as they were the only unbeaten team. In the process they registered a victory over Pakistan (3-1) whilst scoring 27 goals and conceding only two. They overcame Japan with a narrow 3-2 victory in the semi final.



Pakistan after finishing 2nd in the pool table had to face Malaysia, who are world rated one ahead of them at 12th position, however Greenshirts after holding a commanding lead of 4-1 at one stage were to eventually able to book their place in the final after a penalty shoot-out.



The curtain raiser for the final was the bronze medal match, which was a repeat of the Asian Games final last month however Malaysia edged past Japan by winning the penalty shootout this time.



With the finalist having performed their warm up and the national anthems about to be played a heavy rainfall delayed the match initially for short period.



The enthusiast and vociferous crowd endured the heavy rains in the stand however as it showed no signs of abetting the spectators gradually started to leave the stands through flooded walk-ways.



With the pitch in an unplayable state the match was washed out with the Asian Hockey Federation deciding to declare both teams as joint winners much to disappointment of the sell out crowd.



The final presentation eventually took place at 10.30 with few hundred fans left.



Pakistan were the happier side at it had transpired that had they played the final, their main player and captain Muhammad Rizwan as well as their highly rated defender Mohamed Irfan would have been missing through injuries.



Fieldhockey.com Exclusive