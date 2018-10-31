



Some 250 delegates from all over the world gather in New Delhi, India, this week, for the 46th Congress of the International Hockey Federation.





The Congress is the supreme body of the FIH and meets every second year. This is where strategic decisions are made for the development and governance of hockey globally.



While the Congress session itself will take place on 3 November at the Lalit Hotel, the week will kick-off on 31 October with the FIH Executive Board meeting as well as a meeting of the Continental Federation CEOs. The FIH Honorary Awards ceremony, rewarding personalities having made an outstanding contribution to the game, will be held on 1 November.



The Congress agenda includes an overview of the status of the game, its evolution and development worldwide. Furthermore, delegates will elect four members to the Executive Board, while the Athletes’ committee will be renewed. Other items on the agenda include the ratification of the appointment of the President of the Judicial Commission, an update on the IOC Solidarity Foundation as well as a report on the FIH finances.



FIH President Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra said: “Over the past years we have worked tirelessly to develop and expand hockey worldwide. As we find ourselves almost half way through our ten-year Hockey Revolution strategy, we have a busy week ahead of us and I am looking forward to holding fruitful discussions together and making good decisions as we strive constantly to develop our sport globally and strengthen our governance to make hockey a global game that inspires the next generation.”



The full Congress agenda is available here.



