By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Expectations were high on national forward Kirandeep Kaur (pic) to deliver goals for Kuala Lumpur in her first Razak Cup hockey tournament.





But the 15-year-old, who represented Malaysia in the Asian Games in Jakarta last month, has failed to get her name on the score sheet in four group matches.



Kirandeep made her international debut for Malaysia in the FIH World Series in Singapore in June and she scored a goal in the final to help Malaysia outplay Thailand 6-0 to win the tournament.



The Form Three student of SMK Bukit Bandaraya in Bangsar, said she was disappointed after firing blanks in four group matches.



“I had a few chances to score but I failed to get it right. I have to be sharper in the semi-circle,” she said.



Kirandeep is aware that she needs to perform well here to be called up for national training in preparation for the FIH World Series in Ireland next June to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



KL, who finished fifth in the tournament last year, emerged runners-up in Group A with seven points from two wins, one draw and one defeat in the Razak Cup.



The team, powered by three national players, lost to Selangor 1-0 before they bounced back to outplay Singapore 5-1.



In the third match, KL drew 1-1 with Police before beating Melaka 3-0 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



KL face Group A winners Armed Forces in the semi-finals on Friday while Selangor will take on Penang in the other semi-final match.



Kirandeep said the pressure would be on her to score her first goal in the semi-final match against Armed Forces.



“Armed Forces have some experienced players and they will start as the favourites against us.



“But I believe that we have enough strength to beat them to reach the final,” said Kirandeep.



The Star of Malaysia