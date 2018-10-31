Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Go Hockey banner

Ireland lose to Spain as England beaten by Netherlands in Valencia

Published on Wednesday, 31 October 2018 10:00 | Hits: 31
View Comments


Eugene Magee went close for Ireland in Tuesday's game against Spain

Ireland and England both suffered defeat in their second Four Nations matches in Valencia.



Ireland lost 1-0 to hosts Spain while England were beaten 2-1 by the Netherlands.

The Irish started the tournament with a 2-1 win over England on Monday but failed to find the net against Spain.

Eugene Magee went close with an early chance for Ireland while Spain won it with a penalty stroke from Xavi Lleonart.

Ireland are back in action on Thursday against the Netherlands, when England will face Spain.

A goal from Jeroen Hertzberger six minutes from time handed the Netherlands victory.

Thierry Brinkman had given the Dutch the lead in the first half but Barry Middleton equalised in the final quarter before Hertzberger's late winner.

BBC Sport

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.