There were few real opportunities for either side in the opening half as torrential rain made conditions difficult. Ricardo Sanchez arguably had the pick of the bunch as he shot straight at goal, but David Harte calmly palmed the effort away. Michael Robson linked up nicely with Mitch Darling to set Eugene Magee up for Ireland’s first attempt on goal. Darling was again on hand to create a chance with Matthew Bell down the right-hand side but neither side could convert their chances in the opening 30 minutes.





The second half played out much the same as the first with chances at a minimum for both teams. Spain won 2 penalty corners in quick succession but couldn’t convert either attempt. The Green Machine responded with their first penalty corner but the effort was charged down. The hosts eventually broke the deadlock in the 48th minute from a penalty stroke converted by Xavi Lleonart after Conor Harte stopped a shot on the line with his body. Ireland continued to chase the equaliser and won a penalty corner with 90 seconds on the clock but sent the shot just wide and Spain ran out narrow victors.



Ireland 0

Spain 1 (Lleonart)



Starting: D Harte (Captain), J Bell, M Bell, L Madeley, C Cargo, M Nelson, E Magee, K Shimmins, M Darling, C Harte, J Duncan



Subs: A Sothern, S Murray, M Robson, D Fitzgerald, D Walsh, P Gleghorne, L Cole



4 Nations Tournament Valencia:



29/10 16:30 Ireland 2 - 1 England

29/10 18:30 Spain 2 - 1 Netherlands

30/10 16:30 Netherlands 2 - 1 England

30/10 18:30 Spain 1 - 0 Ireland

01/11 16:30 Ireland - Netherlands

01/11 18:30 Spain - England

03/11 10:00 1st vs 4th

03/11 12:30 2nd vs 3rd

04/11 10:00 3rd vs 4th

04/11 12:30 Final



Irish Hockey Association media release