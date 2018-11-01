

Maddie Harris of Central makes the Development Camp



Following the recent Secondary Schools Tournaments and the NZ U18 Goal Keeping Camp, Hockey New Zealand has added 11 female athletes and 6 male athletes to the New Zealand U18 Development Camp to be held from the 15th – 21st of December 2018.





U18 Women

Kelly Carline (Central)

Sophia Howard (Auckland)

Sophie Maxwell (North Harbour)

Natalie Austin (Capital)

Georgia Bonne (Canterbury)

Jenna Rae McIntyre (Canterbury)

Francesca Williamson (Canterbury)

Maddie Harris (Central)

Alysha Donovan (Northland)

Madeleine Fleming (Midlands)

Ruby Evans (Midlands)



U18 Men

Calum Grassick (North Harbour)

Harrison Groom (Capital)

Luke Elmes (Central)

Reuben Crawford (Midlands)

Michael Lambourne (North Harbour)

Tai Wihare (Midlands)



More information about the camp will be released at a later date.



Hockey New Zealand Media release