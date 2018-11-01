Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Additional players added to NZ U18 men’s and women’s development camp

Published on Thursday, 01 November 2018 10:00 | Hits: 35
View Comments


Maddie Harris of Central makes the Development Camp

Following the recent Secondary Schools Tournaments and the NZ U18 Goal Keeping Camp, Hockey New Zealand has added 11 female athletes and 6 male athletes to the New Zealand U18 Development Camp to be held from the 15th – 21st of  December 2018.



U18 Women
Kelly Carline (Central)
Sophia Howard (Auckland)
Sophie Maxwell (North Harbour)
Natalie Austin (Capital)
Georgia Bonne (Canterbury)
Jenna Rae McIntyre (Canterbury)
Francesca Williamson (Canterbury)
Maddie Harris (Central)
Alysha Donovan (Northland)
Madeleine Fleming (Midlands)
Ruby Evans (Midlands)

U18 Men
Calum Grassick (North Harbour)
Harrison Groom (Capital)
Luke Elmes (Central)
Reuben Crawford (Midlands)
Michael Lambourne (North Harbour)
Tai Wihare (Midlands)

More information about the camp will be released at a later date.

Hockey New Zealand Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.