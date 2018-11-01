LAHORE - The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Wednesday announced the names of 26 players for attending a training camp to prepare for World Cup to be held from November 28 in Bhubaneswar, India.





The camp will commence from November 2 here at the National Hockey Stadium under the supervision of camp commandant and manager of the team Hasan Sardar. “Chief selector Islah-ud-Din announced names of the players based on their performance in national and international events,” said PHF spokesman here on Wednesday.



The players, who will attend the camp, are Imran Butt, Mazhar Abbas, Amjad Ali, M Irfan Senior, Rashid Mehmood, M Aleem Bilal, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Mubashar Ali, Tasawar Abbas, M Rizwan Senior, M Toseeq Arshad, Ali Shah, M Umar Bhutta, Abu Bakar Shafqat Rasool, M Azfar Yaqoob, M Arslan Qadir, Ajaz Ahmad, M Irfan Junior, M Zubair, M Rizwan Junior, M Dilber, M Atiq Arshad, M Faisal Qadir, M Asif Mushtaq and Saran Bin Qamar.



The Nation