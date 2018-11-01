OLIVIA CALDWELL





The Black Sticks have been named for the 2018 Hockey World Cup starting at the end of the month in India. BRADLEY KANARIS/GETTY IMAGES



Black Sticks coach Darren Smith has stuck with his tried and true players, naming an established squad to go to the 2018 Hockey World Cup in India.





The men will be looking to build on April's Commonwealth Games silver medal success as they head to Bhubaneswar in mid November.



Eight members of the team have over 100 caps for the Black Sticks.





The 186-test veteran Blair Tarrant will captain the side after missing the Commonwealth Games through injury.



The side will be looking to improve on their recent world cup efforts of 7th in 2014 and 9th in 2010.



The team departs for Bhubaneswar on November 14, via Kuala Lumpur where they play three matches against Malaysia before making their way onto India.



They will play France first up on November 30.



Also in their pool are current Olympic champions Argentina who the Black Sticks have not come up against since before Rio 2016.



Spain will be their final game of their pool play on December 7.



Experienced player Jared Panchia is likely going to bring up his 100th cap in the pre-tournament series with Malaysia.



This will be the first time Smith has had full availability of the players since the team competed on the Gold Coast.



Smith has compete in three world cups as a Black Stick, but this will be his first as head coach.



He was assistant coach in the 2010 campaign.



All games will be played at Indias Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, which previously played host to the 2014 Champions Trophy.



Black Sticks World Cup Team

Cory Bennett, Marcus Child, George Enersen, Hugo Inglis, Stephen Jenness, Richard Joyc, Dane Lett, Shea McAleese, George Mui, Dominic Newman, Jared Panchia, Arun Panchia, Hayden Phillips, Nick Ross, Kane Russell, Aidan Sarikaya, Blair Tarrant, Nic Woods



