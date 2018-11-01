

Blair Tarrant. Photo / Photosport



The Black Sticks men have announced a familiar team ahead of the Men's Hockey World Cup in India later this month.





Coach Darren Smith's was able to name an experienced full strength 18-man squad, which features eight players with over 100 caps.



Captain Blair Tarrant (186 caps) returns to the squad after missing the Black Sticks' silver-medal run at the Commonwealth Games due to injury.



The side will be looking to improve on their most recent world cups where they finished 7th in 2014 and 9th in 2010.



New Zealand will play three warm up games against Malaysia before making their way to India for their opening game against France on November 30th.



Black Sticks men World Cup team:



Cory Bennett, Marcus Child, George Enersen, Hugo Inglis, Stephen Jenness, Richard Joyc, Dane Lett, Shea McAleese, George Mui, Dominic Newman, Jared Panchia, Arun Panchia (vc), Hayden Phillips, Nick Ross, Kane Russell, Aidan Sarikaya, Blair Tarrant (c), Nic Woods.



The New Zealand Herald