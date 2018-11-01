Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Vantage Black Sticks men named for 2018 Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup

Published on Thursday, 01 November 2018 10:00 | Hits: 71
The Vantage Black Sticks Men have announced their team ahead of the 2018 Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup which starts later this month. The men will be looking to build on the recent success of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games where they came away with the Silver Medal.



The side will be led by experienced defender Blair Tarrant (186 caps) who returns to the squad after missing the Commonwealth Games due to injury. The side will be looking to improve on their most recent world cups where they finished 7th in 2014 and 9th in 2010.

The team departs for Bhubaneswar on the 14th of November where they will travel via Kuala Lumpur and play three matches against the Malaysian team before making their way onto India to start their World Cup campaign.

The Vantage Black Sticks Men's first game is against France on the November 30 at 2:30 am (NZST). The men will then have two further games in their pool against the current Olympic Champions Argentina who the Black Sticks have not come up against since before their Rio 2016 campaign. The men also come up against the 8th-ranked Spain in the final game of their pool play on December 7th.

Jared Panchia is likely going to bring up his 100th cap in the pre-tournament series with Malaysia. The squad is an experienced one which features eight players with over 100 caps.

This will be the first time that Head Coach Darren Smith has had his full availability of players since the team competed on the Gold Coast. The most experienced member of the squad is Shea McAleese (272 caps) who will be looking to add a world cup medal to his two Commonwealth Games medals.

This will be coach Darren Smiths 4th world cup and 1st as Head Coach. Smith competed in two world cups as a player where his best finish was 9th in 2002 and was also an assistant coach in the 2010 campaign.

All games will be played at India’s Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar having previously played host to the 2014 Champions Trophy. The stadiums capacity has been increased for this prestigious event to 15,000 seats.

Sky Sport will be providing comprehensive coverage of all the games starting on the 29th November at 12:30 am where Belgium takes on Canada. The Vantage Black Sticks first game will be on Sky Sport 4 at 2:30 am on November 30 where the men will take on France.

VANTAGE BLACK STICKS MEN’S WORLD CUP TEAM

SHIRT #

PLAYER NAME

REGION

POSITION

AGE

CAPS

2

Cory Bennett

North Harbour

Defender

27

72

13

Marcus Child

Auckland

Midfielder

27

134

15

George Enersen

Canterbury

Goalkeeper

27

41

29

Hugo Inglis

Southern

Mid/Striker

27

209

27

Stephen Jenness

Capital

Striker

28

215

8

Richard Joyce

North Harbour

Goalkeeper

26

53

4

Dane Lett

Capital

Defender

28

35

25

Shea McAleese

Central

Defender

34

272

30

George Muir

North Harbour

Mid/Striker

24

107

28

Dominic Newman

Canterbury

Striker

21

40

14

Jared Panchia

Auckland

Striker

25

98

24

Arun Panchia (VC)

Auckland

Defender/Mid

29

253

31

Hayden Phillips

Central

Mid/Striker

20

65

7

Nick Ross

Southern

Midfielder

28

93

21

Kane Russell

Southern

Defender/Mid

26

126

16

Aidan Sarikaya

Midlands

Midfielder

22

20

22

Blair Tarrant (C)

Southern

Defender

28

186

17

Nic Woods

Midlands

Defender/Mid

23

90

Hockey New Zealand Media release

