By Lila Bromberg





Midfielder Kyler Greenwalt attempts to maneuver around an opponent to retake possession of the ball in Maryland’s 3-1 victory over Ohio State University on Oct. 13, 2017. (Marquise McKine/The Diamondback)



After Maryland field hockey lost to UConn in the national championship game last season, midfielder Kyler Greenwalt told reporters she knew her team could make it back and win it all.





The Terps have a chance to do so this season, ranked No. 2 in the country with just two losses and wins over 11 ranked opponents. But Greenwalt will have to watch from the sidelines as they try to avenge their loss. She had to be helped off the field during Maryland’s last regular season matchup against Virginia on Oct. 21 and was later diagnosed with a season-ending torn ACL.



“At first I was really upset,” Greenwalt said. “It’s always been my worst fear honestly, like I’ve always been so scared of tearing my ACL.”



But shortly after suffering the injury, the sophomore said she realized she had to accept what happened and focus on getting back for next season. Coach Missy Meharg said she was surprised by how well Greenwalt has dealt with missing postseason play.



"Kyler's handling this like a professional,” Meharg said. "We could look at this as a setback, but she doesn't.”



Greenwalt had two goals this season and started 11 of her 18 games prior to the injury. But she also plays another important role for the Terps.



“She is such an enormous part of our team, talent-based yes, but on top of that is her energy,” Meharg said. “Her energy is always contagiously positive and in that regard I know the team misses her very much out there.”



The sophomore has always brought positive energy to the squad through pre-game rituals and encouragement from the bench. Now that she’s restricted to the sideline, Greenwalt has taken that even further, and she says she’s gained a different perspective.



In her first game out, the team’s Big Ten quarterfinal matchup against Michigan State, Greenwalt helped her teammates by answering questions, warming up with them before they subbed in and continuing to cheer.



At one point, freshman Reece Span was confused about the team’s press, and Greenwalt stepped in to explain it to her.



Greenwalt is expected to have surgery around Thanksgiving and is on track to be back for her junior season. Until then, Meharg and the team is just happy to have her infectious spirit on the sidelines helping their postseason run.



“That definitely pumps us up,” forward Linnea Gonzales said. “We just need energy from everyone, even on the sideline and like the coaches because energy is contagious. And that’s something we’ve really talked about this week, like bringing a contagious attitude.”



The Diamondback