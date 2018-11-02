The Terps had the Big Ten Player of the Year, the Defensive Player of the Year and the Freshman of the Year.



By Lila Bromberg





Forward Linnea Gonzales beats a defender during Maryland field hockey's 3-1 win over Rutgers at the Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex on Oct. 5, 2018. (Andi Wenck/The Diamondback)



After a 16-2 record and a first-place finish in the regular season, No. 2 Maryland field hockey swept the Big Ten season awards, the conference announced Wednesday.





Forward Linnea Gonzales was named Big Ten Player of the Year, defender Bodil Keus earned Defensive Player of the Year honors and forward Bibi Donraadt took home the Freshman of the Year award.



Gonzales and Keus were named to the All-Big Ten first team, while defender Nike Lorenz was voted to the second team. Additionally, forward Olivia Reiter won a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.



It’s the third career All-Big Ten honor for Gonzales, who leads the team and ranks second in the conference with 14 goals. The senior notched her 100th career point in the Terps’ 6-0 win over Michigan State on Sunday.



Keus grabbed an All-Big Ten honor for the second straight year after being named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year last season. The sophomore has a conference-best three defensive saves and has been a key player in a defense that has had five shutouts. She also has seven goals and seven assists.



Donraadt had a breakout season for Maryland. She paced the team with four game-winning scores and has 11 goals on the year, tied for the second-most on the team. The forward was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week twice this season.



Maryland travels to Evanston, Illinois to compete in the conference semifinals this weekend.



