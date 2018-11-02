

Sandeep Singh India’s former Hockey ace captain Sandeep Singh and his family was present on the occasion of the statue unveiling in Jaipur.



India’s former Hockey ace captain Sandeep Singh’s life journey is an inspiration for many Indians in various ways. Director Shaad Ali’s movie brought Sandeep’s life on the silver screen with the film ‘Soorma’, now Nahargarh fort’s famous attraction Jaipur Wax Museum has turned the legend immortal with his wax statue. The unveiling of the statue was done by Sandeep Singh himself along with his entire family gracing the occasion.





The legend’s welcome was a guard of honour given by the Jaipur Hockey club players by crossing the hockey sticks. “Jaipur Wax Museum’s motto has always been to entertain the visitors and at the same time to inspire them, we just don’t follow glamour alone while deciding the celebrity statue. The rising hockey star Sandeep Singh whose life changed completely when he was accidentally hit by a bullet, doctors and the society completely gave up on him and it was an end to his career. But how he gathered himself with his will power and made a comeback to the sport which he loved passionately and took Indian Hockey to greater heights.



At the Museum we wanted that the next generation should get inspired with his story. The youth today loses hope, confidence and gets depressed very quickly, for such people Sandeep Singh’s story is an inspiration. We want the next generation to get inspired from him, learn how to live life and the society needs these kind of fighting spirits in their kids today. His life journey teaches us a lesson of life never ends” said Anoop Srivastava, Founder Director, Jaipur wax Museum.



Sandeep Singh said, “Jaipur Wax Museum is fast emerging as a destination of choice for travelers across the world”



Daily News & Analysis