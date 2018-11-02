Field Hockey Canada today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Sauvé, is leaving the organization effective November 20, 2018.





Jeff joined Field Hockey Canada in July 2013 and was instrumental in creating and integrating new national programs, generating substantial revenue and solidifying external partner relationships.



“On and off the field, we have achieved a tremendous amount in the last five years,” said Sauvé. “It is an honour to serve in a leadership role in our Canadian sport system and I am grateful for the opportunity provided to me by Field Hockey Canada.”



“Field Hockey Canada has benefited a great deal from Jeff’s leadership,” added Ian Baggott, Chair Field Hockey Canada. “We thank Jeff for his tireless commitment to the growth and development of Field Hockey Canada and wish him well in his next role.”



Field Hockey Canada is working on a transition plan with details, including an open recruitment process, to be announced within a few days.



