Hafifihafiz leads fightback for finalists and Div One leaders Perak

Published on Friday, 02 November 2018 10:00
View Comments



PETALING JAYA: Perak came back from a goal down thrice to battle to a 3-3 draw against Johor in their Razak Cup Division 1 match at the Bukit Jalil Stadium.



Perak, who top the Division 1 standings, were stunned by Johor who took the early lead with a seventh minute strike by Faiq Razin Zariq Idris.

But the silver state, who have qualified for the final, drew level four minutes later through Haziq Samsul.

Shafiq Hassan put the southern state back in the lead in the 12th minute, but the celebrations was short lived as Hafifihafiz Hanafi (pic) tied it for Perak again within the same minute.

Shello Silverius put Johor back in the lead for the third time in the 40th minute but they once again failed to hold on to the lead, as Hafifihafiz struck again to be the hero for Perak in the tense draw.

TOMORROW’S FIXTURES

Final: Perak vs Terengganu (National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil (8pm)

The Star of Malaysia

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

