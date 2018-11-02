By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champions Perak will take on east coast side Terengganu in the Division One final of the Razak Cup this Saturday (November 3).





Yesterday in the last pool matches, Perak were shocked as they were held 3-3 by a young Johor side, though the silver state team still topped the standings on 11 points.



In second spot are Terengganu on nine points, who were also held to a draw by Malacca as the match ended 1-1.



The movers and shakers were Penang who pulled out all the stops to beat Kuala Lumpur 4-3 for their only win in five matches.



In Division two, Pahang and Police ended their pool matches with 12 points each and will play in the final on Saturday as well.



Perak had already qualified for the final before their last match against Johor on Thursday, and fielded a side made up of reserves until they were 0-1 down.



"However, with 12 Malaysia Games players in my squad and having only one training session before the tournament, I will take our outing as a success in the long run," said former national coach Sarjit Singh, who was hired by Johor just days before the Razak Cup began.



"Perak had decided to field their reserve players as they wanted to rest most of their first-team regulars for the final, but after they were left trailing 0-1, they knew that they just had to bring on their best players to get back in the match, but we still managed to hold them to a 3-3 draw," said Sarjit.



RESULTS —



Division One: Perak 3 Johor 3, Terengganu 1 Malacca 1, Kuala Lumpur 3 Penang 4.



Division Two: Selangor 3 Police 2, Armed Forces 0 Pahang 2, Singapore 0 Kelantan 2.



Women's 7th-8th: Malacca 1 Pahang 4.



New Straits Times