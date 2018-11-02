The only unbeaten team in the league so far, leaders Surbiton are facing a tough challenge this Saturday with second-placed Buckingham providing the opposition in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division.





Last season’s champions, Surbiton have won five of their six matches so far and have a healthy five-point lead. But Buckingham will be going out to narrow that gap.



“We’re looking forward to this game, especially as it’s a double header with our men’s team,” said Surbiton’s 1st XI Manager Tony Jones.



“Buckingham have had a very good start to the season. We had two tough games against them last year which they won, but we beat them in the semi-finals, so it’ll be good to play again.



“With the Champions Trophy in a couple of weeks this is the last time we’ll have our full squad available, so we need to take maximum points and keep our momentum going.”



Elsewhere, Holcombe will be aiming to bounce back from their defeat at Slough when they go to the University of Birmingham, while Beeston will be on their guard as they host Slough.



East Grinstead entertain Canterbury with a 4pm start, while Clifton Robinsons have a home clash against fellow strugglers Bowdon Hightown.



Leaders Cambridge City head to third-placed Wimbledon in the Investec Conference East, knowing either side could go top of the table.



Elsewhere, Harleston Magpies are second and host bottom of the table Ipswich. Harleston could also go top if Cambridge and Wimbledon play out a draw.



Leaders Loughborough Students host Leeds in the Investec Conference North, while the other unbeaten team in this Conference, the University of Durham, have a home game against Timperley.



Stourport have conceded just one goal in their first five matches in the Investec Conference West and they will want to keep that impressive record going as they host Exe on Saturday.



Meanwhile, second-placed Olton & West Warwicks will want to preserve their unbeaten record with Reading providing the opposition.



FIXTURES



Investec Women’s Hockey League



Saturday, 3 November 2018



Investec Premier Division

Clifton Robinsons v Bowdon Hightown 13:00

Univ of Birmingham v Holcombe 13:30

Beeston v Slough 14:00

Surbiton v Buckingham 16:00

East Grinstead v Canterbury 16:00



Investec Conference East

St Albans v Sevenoaks 12:00

Harleston Magpies v Ipswich 13:30

Hampstead & Westminster v Bedford 13:30

Wimbledon v Cambridge City 14:00

Southgate v Horsham 14:00



Investec Conference North

Univ of Durham v Timperley 12:00

Belper v Sutton Coldfield 12:00

Brooklands-Poynton v Leicester 13:00

Ben Rhydding v Fylde 13:30

Loughborough Students v Leeds 16:00



Investec Conference West

Isca v Gloucester 12:00

Barnes v Trojans 12:00

Olton & West Warwicks v Reading 12:00

Oxford Hawks v Swansea City 12:00

Stourport v Exe 12:00



