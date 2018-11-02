Ben Somerford





Mikaela Patterson and Aleisha Power are part of the squad



The Under-23 Australian Development team have arrived in China and will begin their tour matches against the hosts on Saturday from 2pm AEDT.





The 18-strong team will play six matches from 3-10 November in Changzhou, against hosts China, Great Britain, Germany and Chinese national champions Jiangsu.



The tour is another opportunity to help develop the talent pathway in Australia with a view to building a competitive squad towards Olympic qualification, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and the next Olympic cycle.



The team consists of Under-23 athletes from the 2018 National Development Squad, 2018 National Squad Junior Squad and top age 2017 National Junior Squad athletes.



Rebecca Greiner was withdrawn from the original team after her call-up for the Hockeyroos’ Champions Trophy team, replaced by Mariah Williams who is returning after long-term injury.



Under-23 Australian Development team for China Tour:

Athlete (Home State)

Casey Dolkens (QLD)

Morgan Gallagher (QLD)

Annie Gibbs (WA)

Nicola Hammond (VIC)

Rene Hunter (NSW)

Euleena MacLachlan (SA)

Pippa Morgan (WA)

Mikaela Patterson (NSW)

Candyce Peacock (WA)

Aleisha Power (WA)

Renee Rockliff (WA)

Michaela Spano (SA)

Tina Taseska (ACT)

Sophie Taylor (VIC)

Shanea Tonkin (WA)

Aisling Utri (VIC)

Mariah Williams (NSW)

Abigail Wilson (NSW)



Match Schedule (all times AEDT):

Saturday 3 November, 2pm – Australia v China

Sunday 4 November, 2pm – Australia v Jiangsu

Tuesday 6 November, 2pm – Australia v Great Britain

Wednesday 7 November, 2pm – Australia v Germany

Friday 9 November, 2pm – Australia v Great Britain

Saturday 10 November, 6pm – Australia v Germany



Hockey Australia media release