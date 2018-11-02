ISLAMABAD - The decision to appoint former Olympian Taqueer Dar as the coach of national men’s hockey team has been finalised and it will be announced in next few days, said Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) spokesman on Thursday.





“A meeting of the federation is likely to be held in next two or three days where Dar’s appointment will be formally announced. During the recently-concluded Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, team manager Hassan Sardar requested the PHF to hand over the responsibilities of coaching to Dar, who is the most suitable person for the coaching slot,” he added.



Dar, who was a part of Pakistan’s 1984 Summer Olympics winning team, had already told media last month that he had been approached by the federation to assume the coaching responsibilities.



The Nation