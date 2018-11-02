

Hollie Pearne-Webb will captain the team.



Great Britain have named their 18-strong squad which will travel to compete at the FIH Women’s Champions Trophy in China.





The squad has a blend of youth and experience with six players selecting having over 100 international caps to their name.



Meanwhile Amy Tennant, Erica Sanders, Sarah Jones and Tess Howard are all in line to make their senior Great Britain debuts.



GB will take on Argentina, Australia, China, Japan and the Netherlands as the tournament brings together the reigning World Cup, World League, Olympic, Champions Trophy, Asian and Oceania champions who will battle it out in Changzhou.



Alex Danson will miss the tournament through injury with Hollie Pearne-Webb stepping in to captain the side.



David Ralph will lead the squad in China while the recruitment process for a new head coach continues: He said: “We are really excited to be competing in the FIH Champions Trophy, it is always a tough and enjoyable tournament with the format giving us the opportunity to play against some excellent opposition.



“This is our first tournament outing as Great Britain in two years, and it provides us with an excellent opportunity to demonstrate our abilities and continue our growth towards competing in the FIH Pro League in 2019.



“We would like to congratulate Amy, Sarah, Tess and Erica who will all be winning their first Great Britain caps in Changzhou. The Champions Trophy presents a great opportunity for all of them to showcase their talents, and is a justified reward for their development and performances."



The FIH Champions Trophy marks the beginning of an important phase of international hockey, with the FIH Pro League beginning in January 2019 and Olympic qualification also to be decided within the next 12 months.



Fixtures:



Sat 17 Nov – China v GB 6am

Sun 18 Nov – Australia v GB 6am

Tue 20 Nov – Japan v GB 10am

Thu 22 Nov – Netherlands v GB 10am

Sat 24 Nov – Argentina v GB 10am



Great Britain squad:



Giselle Ansley (Surbiton)*

Grace Balsdon (Canterbury)*

Sophie Bray (East Grinstead)*

Amy Costello (Uni of Birmingham)**

Sarah Evans (Surbiton)*

Sabbie Heesh (GK) (Surbiton)*

Tess Howard ( Durham University)*

Sarah Jones (Holcombe)***

Hannah Martin (Surbiton)*

Lily Owsley (Uni of Birmingham)*

Hollie Pearne-Webb (C) (Surbiton)*

Suzy Petty (Wimbledon)*

Sarah Robertson (Hampstead & Westminster)**

Erica Sanders (Surbiton)*

Amy Tennant (GK) (Reading)*

Anna Toman (Wimbledon)*

Susannah Townsend (Club an der Alster)*

Laura Unsworth (East Grinstead)*



* denotes English athlete

** denotes Scottish athlete

*** denotes Welsh athlete



Great Britain Hockey media release